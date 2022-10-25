Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Football Bowl Projections: Where Four Major Outlets Have the Bulldogs Playing This Postseason
The Bulldogs could be heading just about anywhere in the postseason.
Mississippi fisheries professor launches podcast ‘Fish University’
Anglers, outdoorsmen and perhaps fans of the Mississippi State Deer University Podcast can now tune in to a new podcast for wildlife and fisheries management. MSU Fisheries Professor Wes Neal is launching a new podcast called Fish University. The podcast will take a similar approach to Deer University to share...
wtva.com
Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
Former Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Mullen Set to Make Broadcast Debut
Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9 action.
wtva.com
MUW opening name change survey to public
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women is now seeking feedback from the public on whether the school should change to a more-inclusive name. Open this link to take the survey. The university began accepting men in 1982.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Commercial Dispatch
Short-term deals with cities may help speed garbage pickup
Supply chain problems continue to dog Golden Triangle Waste Services’ garbage pickup, but potential short-term agreements with Starkville and Columbus may ease the burden long enough for the service to catch up. GTWS has been struggling with an aging fleet and long wait times for parts for months, and...
wtva.com
Former lawmaker J.B. Markham dies at 76
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Mississippi lawmaker J.B. Markham died on Monday in Amory at the age of 76. Open this link to read his obituary.
wtva.com
$6M to improve Lowndes County Port
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - $6.1 million will be used to improve the Lowndes County Port in Columbus. The U.S. Department of Transportation grant will improve infrastructure and expand capacity, U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both of Mississippi, announced. The project includes the construction of a new rail spur with...
wcbi.com
Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
Commercial Dispatch
Interim parks director sought for Lowndes
The search to replace the late Roger Short as Lowndes County parks director is in its preliminary stages, according to County Administrator Jay Fisher. Short, 72, passed away suddenly on Oct. 6. He had been county recreation director ever since the department was created in the aftermath of the dissolution of the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority in 2017.
WLBT
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
wcbi.com
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
wcbi.com
Non-profit dive team that helps solve cold cases visits Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The dive team that found the submerged car have a unique mission. They help families search for missing loved ones and sometimes bring closure to those families. Before Jacob Grubbs puts on his diving suit and goes in the water, his mission starts with...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
wtva.com
Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
wcbi.com
Military mom returns home with the element of surprise
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- October 26 is recognized as the National Day of the Deployed. Victory Christian Academy is holding a ceremony for students who have family members who are current or former military. For two students, they’re going to get the surprise of a lifetime as their mother comes home...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
