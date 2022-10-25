Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
New program aims to help Lincoln renters find affordable housing
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed. Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips...
1011now.com
Preventing RSV in Lincoln
As wildfires burned through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, many volunteered to help keep them at bay. Lincoln and parts of southern and eastern Nebraska were hammered by an October snowstorm 25 years ago.
1011now.com
RSV cases on the rise in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A common illness has parents and doctors on edge. It’s called Respiratory Synchical Virus or RSV and it has Nebraska doctors bracing for a possible trifecta of illnesses this sick season - RSV, COVID, and the flu. “We think that’s probably due to those who...
1011now.com
Norris volleyball team helps honor first responders, farmers following wildfires
FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers and first responders were met with roaring applause for what they did for their communities Tuesday night. The ceremony was held after wildfires burned through southern Lancaster County on Sunday and many volunteered to help keep them at bay. Norris High School Head Volleyball Coach...
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
1011now.com
Culler Middle School Teacher Terri Vensky wins October 2022 10/11 Golden Apple Award
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed. Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips...
1011now.com
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based Spreetail announced a number of layoffs on Thursday. The e-commerce company, who according to its website is “a full-service ecommerce accelerator” did not comment on the total number of layoffs. In a message sent out by Global CEO Brett Thome, the company is...
1011now.com
Landlord Seal of Approval Project aims to advocate for tenants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln renters have a new watchdog in the form of the Landlord Seal of Approval Program. Run through Affordable Housing Initiatives--which has switched from home renovations to renter advocacy--the program aims to secure safe and affordable housing for tenants, while also encouraging landlords to provide better services.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
1011now.com
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
1011now.com
Wildfire Drone Video
Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you know anything about either...
1011now.com
City shows 12 new multi-use trucks ahead of winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City of Lincoln officials unveiled 12 multi-use trucks they believe will double the capacity to clear arterial streets of ice and snow. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said that the new snowplow trucks are unique in that each truck is equipped to spray anti-icing material, spread granular salt pre-wet with brine, and plow snow from Lincoln’s streets–as well as haul materials during warmer months.
1011now.com
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 17 hours ago. CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln is now...
1011now.com
Early education on the Nebraska plains
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - A one-room school is being preserved by the Johnson County Museum, and helping people experience what going to school might have been like in the state’s early years. “This school was three miles west of town and it was called Hedge Corner Schoolhouse. It was...
1011now.com
York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
1011now.com
Pickleball gains popularity in Lincoln
10/11 drone video of burn scars from Sunday's wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." Crime Stoppers on...
1011now.com
Halloween costume fashion show
RSV cases in Lancaster County are on the rise and doctors are spreading the word on preventative measures. Norris volleyball team helps honor first responders, farmers following wildfires. Updated: 1 hour ago. As wildfires burned through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, many volunteered to help keep them at bay. A...
1011now.com
Local beef on Waverly school lunch menu thanks to student’s passion project
WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - Local beef is now on the school lunch menu at District 145 Schools at Waverly, and students and parents are in support of the project. The idea to get local beef in the schools at Waverly is that of Kolter Wellman. The idea is now a reality. We first interviewed him about it in March. “It kind of started when my mom got an e-mail from the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association, and she showed it to me,” Wellman said. “They showed how other schools are getting their beef in schools.”
1011now.com
Golden Apple: Culler teacher makes an impact for 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year, 10/11 and Doane University honor a deserving teacher in our area. And the winner for October 2022 is from Culler Middle School in Lincoln. Teaching takes love, passion and dedication. All three of these qualities are evident in Terri Vensky....
1011now.com
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. According to NSP, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Comments / 0