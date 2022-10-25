WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - Local beef is now on the school lunch menu at District 145 Schools at Waverly, and students and parents are in support of the project. The idea to get local beef in the schools at Waverly is that of Kolter Wellman. The idea is now a reality. We first interviewed him about it in March. “It kind of started when my mom got an e-mail from the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association, and she showed it to me,” Wellman said. “They showed how other schools are getting their beef in schools.”

WAVERLY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO