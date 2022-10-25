Venice sports briefs

Boys golf advances

The Venice High boys golf team shot a 315 to finish in third place out of 10 teams in Monday’s 3A District-12 tournament at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club.

Trailing first-place Gulf Coast (291) and second-place Riverview (300), the Indians held off fourth-place Charlotte (326) by 11 strokes to advance to next week’s 3A Region-3 tournament at Crescent Oaks Golf Club in Tarpon Springs on Monday, Oct. 31 at 8:30 a.m.

Host North Port placed fifth as a team with a 328. The Bobcats were led by CJ Kemble, whose 73 was the second best score among players not on advancing teams. He will advance to regionals as an individual.

Anthony Lohbauer and Chapin Smith each shot a 78 to lead Venice while Harrison Adams (79) and Kevin Mellen (80) rounded out the team’s top-three finish.

Girls golf district tournament moved The Venice girls golf district tournament, originally scheduled for Tuesday at Waterford Golf Club, was moved to this Thursday at the same location.

Football ticket pre-sale The Venice High athletic department will be pre-selling tickets for Friday night’s game vs. IMG Academy White during all lunches.

Tickets are $8 for general admission seating.

Students get in free to volleyball tonight Venice High students can attend an Indians playoff match for free tonight thanks to Sharky’s on the Pier, which donated money to purchase the tickets.

Venice (17-4) is hosting Steinbrenner (8-18) in a regional quarterfinals matchup at 7 p.m. in what will be one of the team’s final home matches this season.