Virginia State

Comments / 13

Donna G
2d ago

Sounds like a great way to spend this money for the children of Va. and their future . God Bless our Governor.❤

Reply(2)
11
royalexaminer.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?

The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started.  Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
WTOP

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
The Roanoke Star

As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles

As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 4th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th congressional district changed the least in the NBC12 viewing area. The new district now covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. Incumbent Democrat Donald McEachin, a three-term congressman, says women’s health care is a top issue he hears about...
RICHMOND, VA

