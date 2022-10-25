Read full article on original website
Donna G
2d ago
Sounds like a great way to spend this money for the children of Va. and their future . God Bless our Governor.❤
Related
Washington Examiner
One year after Youngkin victory, education once again takes center stage in Virginia
A year after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) brought his education-focused campaign to the northern Virginia county of Loudoun, the issue is once again seeping into campaign politics in an area within commuting distance of the nation's capital. Throughout 2021, Loudoun County was infamously the epicenter of a nationwide movement...
When Virginia schools could change the way they treat transgender students
Virginians will have to wait at least another month to see what the Department of Education's finalized 2022 model policies on the treatment of transgender children look like.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. leaders call for investigation into Va. Dept. of Elections' incorrect mailer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County leaders are now calling for a "full investigation" after the Virginia Department of Elections mistakenly directed more than 30,000 Northern Virginia voters to the wrong polling place. The Virginia Department of Elections said last week that a "printing issue" was to blame...
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?
The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started. Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
What happens after Virginia’s public comment on transgender student policies closes?
Public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policies closes on Wednesday at 11:59pm, kicking off next steps in what could be a lengthy process.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
WTOP
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
Virginia NAACP weighs in on the transgender policy proposal in schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia NAACP called Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies discriminatory and a violation of law. “The 2022 Model Policies violate the First Amendment rights of children in Virginia schools,” said Robert Barnette, Jr., the president of the Virginia NAACP. He said these policies...
WTKR News 3
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles
As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
WJLA
MCPS parents frustrated with busing issues as district faces driver shortage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Kids were cold and crying, parents were late for work, unclear if buses were coming and no notifications -- These are just some of the complaints this week in Montgomery County. The same week Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced the purchase of a...
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 4th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th congressional district changed the least in the NBC12 viewing area. The new district now covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. Incumbent Democrat Donald McEachin, a three-term congressman, says women’s health care is a top issue he hears about...
WTKR News 3
Millions of dollars flow into Virginia's second congressional district race
With the debates now over and Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans making their final pushes in Virginia's second congressional district, big money is coming in to help them.
WSET
If you haven't yet filed your 2021 income taxes in Virginia, a deadline is approaching
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tax wants to remind taxpayers if you haven’t yet filed your individual income taxes for 2021 in Virginia, the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline is just days away. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Additionally, to be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax...
