ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

More than 500 DC voters sent incorrect ballot, adding to string of voting issues across the DMV

By Katie Rhee
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dA6xK_0imW9tt400

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With midterm elections right around the corner, voters are gearing up to head to the polls or mail in their ballots; but incorrect ballots were sent out to D.C. voters just a little over a week before early voting starts here in the District.

D.C. is the latest area to be hit with voting issues in the DMV, after Maryland and Virginia. DC News Now reported almost 800 voters in Montgomery County, Maryland were sent duplicate ballots ahead of the primary election back in July, causing confusion among voters. More than 31,000 voters in Fairfax and Prince William Counties were sent notices with incorrect polling locations just last week.

On Tuesday, over 500 voters in D.C. also received incorrect ballots placing them in the wrong advisory neighborhood commission district.

The D.C. Board of Elections says they started sending out ballots to 500,000 voters at the beginning of October. Out of those ballots, 574 voters were sent incorrect ones.

D.C. Board of Elections Public Information Officer Nick Jacobs explained the BOE started mailing every voter a ballot during the pandemic, a tactic that was received very well by voters. But then the 2020 census rolled around, causing lines to be redrawn due to redistricting.

Watch live: Fetterman, Oz to battle in exclusive Pennsylvania Senate debate

“You have to rewind a little bit to the census and the redrawing of the lines for every single ward, every single ANC, every single single-member district in the city,” Jacobs explained. “So with all the lines being redrawn, everyone was being sorted into different single-member districts and as of a very small error occurred.”

Montgomery County Board of Elections blamed their vendor for sending out the duplicates. Virginia Department of Elections says the wrong locations on their notices were caused by a printing error. Dr. Matthew Green, the Chair of the Politics Department and a professor at The Catholic University of America, says that human error could be contributing to these incidents.

“What we are seeing nationally, which is a kind of brain drain among the election, among election workers, among our poll workers, where a lot of people are simply leaving office, they don’t want to work as election workers,” Dr. Green explained. “And if you don’t have those kinds of experienced folks running our elections, you’re more likely to see mistakes like this take place.”

Anyone who was sent an incorrect ballot should have been notified by the dc board of elections but ahead of election day, make sure to check with your local election board for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 5

Related
DC News Now

Getting to know: Maryland GOP governor candidate Dan Cox (Part 1)

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — This weekend, Capitol Review hosts special in-studio coverage of the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial race with Republican candidate Dan Cox and Democratic candidate Wes Moore. DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz talks to Dan Cox about what fueled his motivation to run under the campaign slogan “Restore Freedom to the Free State”, […]
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness

REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Vote Against School Board Candidates who Preach Fear and Division

Recently, it came to my attention that the Republican Party, working in conjunction with a group that originally called itself the Family Advocacy Alliance (FAA), recruited school board candidates for Talbot County. We, the citizens of Talbot, need to be aware that the FAA got its start as an anti-VAX, anti-mask, anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) organization. It is also critical for you to know that this group and these candidates are enthusiastic supporters of Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges

Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
MARYLAND STATE
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans

"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy