Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results
Amazon's profit engine AWS slowed last quarter, disappointing investors Thursday afternoon who sent shares down more than 20% after hours. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Amazon Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: The Details On Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, New Prime Video Content, Disappointing Guidance
E-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127. 84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
IGN
Xbox Console Sales Continue to Rise as Supply Chain Issues Relax
Sony's PS5 isn't the only console benefitting from improved supply chains this year. Xbox console sales are also on the way up, according to the company's first-quarter earnings report. Microsoft doesn't usually give hard numbers, but the company reported that hardware sales were up 13% for the period between July...
Phone Arena
Zuckerberg's net worth is down $70 billion this year; another $10 billion could disappear tomorrow
This has not been a good year for Mark Zuckerberg's wallet. Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows iPhone users to opt-out of being tracked for the purpose of receiving personalized advertising, is expected to cost Facebook $10 billion in revenue this year. That is a mighty big chunk of change and led investors to dump Meta's stock.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
9to5Mac
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
Benzinga
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Investopedia
Microsoft Q1 FY2023 Earnings Growth Expected to Slow
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $2.30 vs. $2.27 in Q1 FY 2022. The company's Intelligent Cloud revenue is expected to grow at a solid pace, but at the slowest rate in several years. Profit and revenue are also expected to increase at a much slower pace than in recent years.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's fortune plunged from almost $14 billion to $2.3 billion in just a year as Snapchat struggles for new users
Evan Spiegel has lost 83% of his wealth over the past year, per estimates by Bloomberg. The Snap cofounder and CEO's net worth fell from $13.9 billion to $2.3 billion. Snap posted a quarterly net loss of $360 million amid advertising struggles and stagnating user growth. Snap cofounder and CEO...
CNBC
Apple reports earnings Thursday and all eyes are on iPhone 14 sales
Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
Google Stock Skids As Digital Ad Sales Retreat Clips Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares slumped firmly lower Wednesday after the Google parent company posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks to slowing ad sales growth that echoed the warning last week from messaging ap maker Snap (SNAP) . Google said revenues from YouTube, its signature non-search platform, fell 2% to around $7.07...
After Apple And Snap, Microsoft Gaming CEO Swipes At Zuckerberg's Metaverse: 'Poorly Built Video Game'
Microsoft Corporation's MSFT gaming CEO has added fuel to the fire over the metaverse concept, started by other top executives from big tech firms like Snap Inc. SNAP and Apple Inc. AAPL. What Happened: During the ongoing Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference, Xbox chief Phil Spencer took a shot...
Earnings Barrage: Apple, Microsoft and other Tech Companies Ready to Report This Week
(Monday Market Open) After a light schedule today, the earnings and data barrage begins tomorrow. The most important stretch of the earnings calendar is straight ahead as a host of major tech companies including Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT prepare to report. The week is also loaded with potentially market-moving data, so fasten your seatbelt.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Profit Falls
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock fell 5.31% (As on October 26, 11:37:44 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23 as the ongoing shift to hybrid work powered demand for its cloud-based services and helped cushion a slump in the personal computers business. Net income fell to $17.56 billion during the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $20.51 billion, a year earlier.
Yahoo!
Amazon stock tanks 20% after revenue and guidance miss expectations
Amazon (AMZN) shares tanked nearly 20% in after-hours trading on Thursday after it reported misses on revenue and sales for its Amazon Web Services cloud business, along with disappointing fourth-quarter guidance. Here's what came down from the e-commerce giant after the bell:. Revenue: $127.1 billion actual versus $127.63 billion expected.
mailplus.co.uk
Zuckerberg sees another £9bn wiped off fortune as Facebook profits tumble
FACEBOOK founder Mark Zuckerberg saw another £8.6bn wiped off his fortune yesterday after shares in his company Meta went into meltdown following a bleak set of results. The multi-billionaire, who owns nearly 14pc of the company and is among the world’s richest men, suffered the sharp drop in his wealth after Meta reported that its profits for the three months to the end of September had slumped by 52pc to £3.8bn.
Intel Shares Jump On Cost Cutting Measures, Mobileye IPO Despite Revenue Miss, Weak Guidance
Semiconductor company Intel Corporation INTC reported third-quarter (Q3) financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: The Santa Clara, California-based company's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion according to data from...
