ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: Rise In RSV Cases

CHARLOTTE, NC — A common respiratory virus – RSV – is surging, landing many children in the hospital. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, is here to talk about RSV – what it is and what parents need to know about it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County Schools names Tonya Williams as Principal of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonya Williams, principal of Concord Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. The Principal of the Year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr....
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Former college advisor charged with child abduction

One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 9 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
CORNELIUS, NC
WFAE

New report shows North Carolina hospitals' Medicare finances don't add up

Some North Carolina hospitals that said they lose money treating Medicare patients have actually made money treating them. That’s according to a new report from the state treasurer’s office, which examined federal Medicare records. The report found Charlotte-based Atrium Health had the largest difference between its stated Medicare losses and the Medicare profits it self-reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Dog owners on alert as respiratory illness spreads

CHARLOTTE — Veterinarian Camden Rouben with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency said that more dogs are coming in with trouble breathing and a persistent cough, which are signs of a respiratory illness. “Primarily, just from the cases that we’re seeing, they seem to be starting out as viruses that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina A&T Freshman From Statesville Shot To Death

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night the left two people dead and four others injured. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive. North Carolina A&T State University officials have identified one of the victims as Kaneycha Turner, 19....
GREENSBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Downtown Social District begins Saturday

Albemarle’s downtown social district will begin on Saturday. Social districts allow people who visit establishments permitted by North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to take a beverage sold in a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. Albemarle’s Downtown Social District will cover the area...
ALBEMARLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy