Schools in Stanly County to close for several days due to ‘high incidences of respiratory illnesses,’ officials say
Two Stanly County schools will be shut down for several days as they're experiencing 'high incidences of respiratory illnesses.’
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: Rise In RSV Cases
CHARLOTTE, NC — A common respiratory virus – RSV – is surging, landing many children in the hospital. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, is here to talk about RSV – what it is and what parents need to know about it.
wccbcharlotte.com
Parents Frustrated With Plan To Close CMS Montessori School Near Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parents at a CMS Montessori school say they’ve been blindsided by a decision to close the school. Students and teachers at Trillium Springs Montessori near Huntersville could be moved to the Lincoln Heights area of Charlotte. “It was a shocker,” says Trillium Springs parent Laura...
WBTV
Cabarrus County Schools names Tonya Williams as Principal of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonya Williams, principal of Concord Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. The Principal of the Year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr....
wbtw.com
Unconscious teen among several exposed to unknown substance on North Carolina school bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several students and their bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. One of the students, a 14-year-old girl, was found unconscious after deputies found the Indian Land High School bus at about...
Local leaders outraged over racist TikTok video at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER, N.C. — A TikTok video that featured two Lincoln Charter School students is causing outrage after it showed them making hurtful and racist statements. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to school officials about how they are addressing the video. In the video, hurtful and racist statements were...
wccbcharlotte.com
Veterinarians Reporting “Outbreak” Of Canine Influenza Virus, Cough Usually First Symptom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinarians around Charlotte are reporting thousands of cases of a new strain of Canine Influenza Virus. The first symptom is often a cough. Liz McCormick’s dog Watson, is back to his happy and energetic self more than a month after he was diagnosed with the H3N2 variant of Canine Influenza Virus.
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WBTV
Investigation underway after mother says her autistic child was tied to a chair in Rowan County elementary school
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a complaint made by the mother of an autistic child who attends Hurley Elementary School. According to the complaint, the non-verbal six-year-old child was tied to a chair in a classroom by the teacher.
WBTV
Former college advisor charged with child abduction
One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 9 hours...
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
WBTV
Stanly County mother recounts scary four days for her one-month-old daughter hospitalized with RSV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pediatric hospitals across the country are dealing with a surge in RSV cases. Stanly County mother Kailey Huntley wants parents to know it can happen to them, because it happened to her baby girl. “We had a good couple first weeks at home and then big...
1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
New report shows North Carolina hospitals' Medicare finances don't add up
Some North Carolina hospitals that said they lose money treating Medicare patients have actually made money treating them. That’s according to a new report from the state treasurer’s office, which examined federal Medicare records. The report found Charlotte-based Atrium Health had the largest difference between its stated Medicare losses and the Medicare profits it self-reported.
Dog owners on alert as respiratory illness spreads
CHARLOTTE — Veterinarian Camden Rouben with Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency said that more dogs are coming in with trouble breathing and a persistent cough, which are signs of a respiratory illness. “Primarily, just from the cases that we’re seeing, they seem to be starting out as viruses that...
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina A&T Freshman From Statesville Shot To Death
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night the left two people dead and four others injured. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive. North Carolina A&T State University officials have identified one of the victims as Kaneycha Turner, 19....
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Downtown Social District begins Saturday
Albemarle’s downtown social district will begin on Saturday. Social districts allow people who visit establishments permitted by North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to take a beverage sold in a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district. Albemarle’s Downtown Social District will cover the area...
WBTV
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy....
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
