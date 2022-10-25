Read full article on original website
Lancaster County woman sentenced after admitting to theft of government funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Lancaster County woman today for theft of government funds. Sally Schrom, 67, of Mountville, was sentenced for collecting her deceased aunt's benefits. Following her aunt’s death in April 2017, Schrom admitted she...
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
2 missing PA kids found, alleged kidnapper wanted for attempted homicide
UPDATE: State police announced that the missing children believed to have been at risk of harm or injury in Harrisburg have been found safe. However, the alleged kidnapper is at large. Detective Edwin Powell with Harrisburg police said 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley is wanted for three counts of attempted homicide, burglary, three counts of kidnapping, strangulation, […]
‘You’ll be at a morgue’: Man wanted in Harrisburg Amber Alert threatened girlfriend weeks earlier, police say
A man named in an Amber Alert Thursday morning connected with two kidnapped boys was charged two weeks ago after Harrisburg police say he assaulted his girlfriend and showed up at her child’s daycare. Kenneth Derrick Smiley, 39, of Harrisburg, remains on the loose after the boys were found...
Harrisburg man strangled, suffocated boy before forcing kids, mom into car at knifepoint: police
Kenneth Smiley broke into his girlfriend’s Harrisburg apartment with a knife early Thursday, threatened her and her two sons and strangled the younger boy before kidnapping them all, according to court documents. Smiley, 39, also tried to suffocate the 4-year-old boy, who is his son, the records said. He...
Amber Alert: 2 Harrisburg children believed abducted by man
UPDATE: The children have been found safe. Two children last seen Thursday in Harrisburg were abducted by a 39-year-old man and could be in danger, authorities said. An Amber Alert has been issued for Ammon Long, 5, and Ezekial Long, 4, who were last seen around 5 a.m. on the 2000 block of Holly Street in the city of Harrisburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police look for dangerous Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide in kidnapping of kids
Harrisburg police are looking for a man charged with three counts of attempted homicide after police say he kidnapped two boys from their mother early Thursday morning. Kenneth D. Smiley, 39, is still at large, but the boys he’s accused of kidnapping are safe, Capt. Terry Wealand said at an 11 a.m. press conference.
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
Man 'spit on' in road rage incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Thursday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County received a report of a road rage incident in the area of S. Mountain Road and Allentown Blvd. Following a police investigation, officers determined a road rage incident occurred when a white male,...
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
Pennsylvania authorities issue warrant for woman who allegedly abducted daughter, 6; Amber Alert issued
Pennsylvania authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl and her mother, who is the subject of an arrest warrant.
Human remains found in Cumberland County those of deceased Throop man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office reports that human remains were found between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview on Wednesday. The East Pennsboro Police Department told the coroner's office that the remains were found around noon on Oct. 26.
Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
Police in Dauphin County are asking for assistance in animal abuse case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an animal abuse case. On Oct. 22, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Susquehanna Township police rescued an injured, tan, Pitbull mix along N. Front Street, in the area of Millers Lane in Harrisburg. The dog, now named "Rocky" is in...
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
Dauphin County midget football president accused of stealing $22K in league funds
The former president of a Susquehanna Township midget football league has been charged with spending nearly $22,000 in league funds on personal purchases, court documents said. Tracy Latham, 36, of Harrisburg, was president of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association from January 2022 until his resignation Oct. 17, according to...
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
