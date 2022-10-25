ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WKRN

One injured in shooting on I-24

Metro police are investigating a shooting — described as an "apparent road rage incident" — that happened on I-24 East at Harding Place Thursday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit

Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after attempted kidnapping

A man was arrested after trying to kidnap a little girl in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

School threats deemed noncredible

Metro Police said a school threat against Hunters Lane High School was not credible. However, they're continuing to investigate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman mistakenly released from jail

Body of missing Tennessee teen believed to be found …. Olivia Daryl Taylor, 15, was reported missing by her parents from her Putnam County home Wednesday night. At the time, it was believed illegal drugs, other individuals participating in illegal activities and other criminal activity may have been involved in the disappearance of Taylor, according to Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was charged with attempting to kidnap a toddler from her mother in downtown Nashville Wednesday. Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl’s eyes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged after stabbing

Woman charged after stabbing
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WGAU

Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
FAIRVIEW, TN
WKRN

Redesigning Nashville

Architects from all across the country gathered Wednesday morning to beautify a Nashville park.
NASHVILLE, TN

