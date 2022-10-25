SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Last year law enforcement in St. Joseph County came together with a local women’s shelter to help crack down on domestic abuse in the county. What they came up with was the Danger Assessment Law Enforcement screening, or “DALE”. A year later, both the YWCA North Central Indiana and law enforcement agencies throughout the county agree it has been paramount in stopping cases of domestic abuse from escalating.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO