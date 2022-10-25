Read full article on original website
WNDU
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
WNDU
Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend got a little spooky on Wednesday night!. The Studebaker National Museum held a “Trunk-or-Treat” event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event featured a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt and candy, of course!. The museum enjoys bringing families together every year...
WNDU
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
WIBC.com
Police In Northern Indiana Recognized For Work Stopping Domestic Violence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Last year law enforcement in St. Joseph County came together with a local women’s shelter to help crack down on domestic abuse in the county. What they came up with was the Danger Assessment Law Enforcement screening, or “DALE”. A year later, both the YWCA North Central Indiana and law enforcement agencies throughout the county agree it has been paramount in stopping cases of domestic abuse from escalating.
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
abc57.com
YMCA Camp Eberhart to host 3rd annual 'Trunk or Treat' event in Three Rivers Saturday
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a safe and fun way for your kids to do some trick or treating, YMCA Camp Eberhart in Three Rivers, Michigan, has you covered. The camp is hosting their 3rd annual "Trunk or Treat"...
thecw46.com
New options available in RVs, says automotive expert
Mid-Michigan NOW Anchor Mike Woolfolk spoke with Automotive expert Mike Caudill about new options recreational vehicles are offering. These new advances were shown off at the recent RV Open House in Elkhart, Indiana. These additions are sure to interest outdoor enthusiasts.
townepost.com
For Love of the Lake
Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
WNDU
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
95.3 MNC
South Bend park receives improvements
The City of South Bend revamped an existing park. The “Randolph Mini Park” is now upgraded to “Randolph Park.” City officials held a ribbon cutting and re-naming ceremony on the morning of Wednesday, October 26. WSBT reports that the park has new improvements, including a new...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers Shredding Event
Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting their Fall Shredding Event. Organizers say that for a $20 donation, you can get your documents safety destroyed, which reduces your chances of identity theft. It’s happening on Saturday, October 29, at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, from 8 until noon.
WNDU
Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor
Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart. The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of lane street and County Road 106. Updated: 23 minutes ago. Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how...
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
WNDU
Registration for Christmas assistance programs underway at Kroc Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of families across St. Joseph County will need support to get through a challenging holiday season. But thanks to the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be able to help those families. Members of public got a chance to start...
abc57.com
Wet leaves on roads can be just as slippery as ice
Here in Michiana, we've been seeing vibrant reds and oranges hanging from the trees as we make our way through the fall color season - but as we near the end of the season's peak, more trees are shedding their leaves, dropping them on cars, sidewalks, and lawns. They may...
95.3 MNC
Fire leaves residents displaced and man arrested
An overnight fire left ten residents displaced and one man under arrest. It happened on Tuesday night on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets. The South Bend Fire Department was called to the west side of town, at 10:40 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:20 in the morning.
WNDU
‘Lipsync with Our Stars’ returns Friday to help the Center for the Homeless
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, “Lipsync with Our Stars” is coming back to the Hilton Garden Inn. 12 groups will compete for your vote this Friday at 6 p.m. The event features a buffet dinner, cash bar, and a guaranteed night of laughter and entertainment.
abc57.com
Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country
A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
WNDU
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
