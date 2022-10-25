ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

WNDU

Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Police In Northern Indiana Recognized For Work Stopping Domestic Violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Last year law enforcement in St. Joseph County came together with a local women’s shelter to help crack down on domestic abuse in the county. What they came up with was the Danger Assessment Law Enforcement screening, or “DALE”. A year later, both the YWCA North Central Indiana and law enforcement agencies throughout the county agree it has been paramount in stopping cases of domestic abuse from escalating.
SOUTH BEND, IN
thecw46.com

New options available in RVs, says automotive expert

Mid-Michigan NOW Anchor Mike Woolfolk spoke with Automotive expert Mike Caudill about new options recreational vehicles are offering. These new advances were shown off at the recent RV Open House in Elkhart, Indiana. These additions are sure to interest outdoor enthusiasts.
ELKHART, IN
townepost.com

For Love of the Lake

Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend park receives improvements

The City of South Bend revamped an existing park. The “Randolph Mini Park” is now upgraded to “Randolph Park.” City officials held a ribbon cutting and re-naming ceremony on the morning of Wednesday, October 26. WSBT reports that the park has new improvements, including a new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers Shredding Event

Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting their Fall Shredding Event. Organizers say that for a $20 donation, you can get your documents safety destroyed, which reduces your chances of identity theft. It’s happening on Saturday, October 29, at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, from 8 until noon.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor

Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart. The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of lane street and County Road 106. Updated: 23 minutes ago. Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Wet leaves on roads can be just as slippery as ice

Here in Michiana, we've been seeing vibrant reds and oranges hanging from the trees as we make our way through the fall color season - but as we near the end of the season's peak, more trees are shedding their leaves, dropping them on cars, sidewalks, and lawns. They may...
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Fire leaves residents displaced and man arrested

An overnight fire left ten residents displaced and one man under arrest. It happened on Tuesday night on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets. The South Bend Fire Department was called to the west side of town, at 10:40 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:20 in the morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country

A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
ELKHART, IN

