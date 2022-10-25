ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

Video captures unruly customer’s meltdown at Georgia McDonald’s drive-thru

By David Propper
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJPdH_0imW8O0600

An irate customer who took issue with his order at a Georgia McDonald’s had a Big Mac-sized meltdown — chucking anything in sight at workers thru the restaurant’s drive-thru window.

The unidentified man, dressed in a Portland Trail Blazers basketball jersey and white bucket hat, can be seen on video reaching into the fast food joint’s drive-thru window and wildly tossing multiple objects toward staff, according to footage released from Waynesboro, Georgia police Monday.

The man grabs and chucks two smaller cup containers and then three larger items the size of garbage containers with the contents spilling out of one of them, the video showed.

At one point, a worker in the footage attempts to prevent the man from causing more havoc to no avail.

“This guy took ‘Have it your way’ too far,” police said in a statement in reference to a past McDonald’s slogan. “After he decided his order wasn’t to his liking (it didn’t have anything to do with ice cream machines, I swear) and threw a temper tantrum, among other things, at the drive-thru of one of our local fast food restaurants.

“Let it be known that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Waynesboro,” the police said in a Facebook post.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGebF_0imW8O0600
A customer threw several items at McDonald's staff in Georgia, police said.
Waynesboro, GA Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNG4B_0imW8O0600
Several objects were tossed by the wild customer.
Waynesboro, GA Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27afSc_0imW8O0600
It's unclear what led up to the wild events.
Waynesboro, GA Police Department

It’s unclear what led up to the volatile behavior and no one was available to answer questions at the police department Tuesday evening.

Police encouraged anyone with information on the suspect to contact them so authorities can “serve him a criminal charge combo.”

An email to McDonald’s corporate headquarters was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.

