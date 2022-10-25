Read full article on original website
IGN
Phil Spencer Says Xbox Hardware or Subscription Prices Will Have to Rise at Some Point, But Not This Holiday
Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series consoles could go up in price at some point according to Phil Spencer, but the increase won't happen this holiday period. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren on Twitter (below), during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Live event the Xbox boss said that Microsoft won't be able to hold off on a price increase for its products forever.
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
ComicBook
Xbox Hints at Possible Game Pass and Console Price Increases
Microsoft likes to call Xbox Game Pass "the best deal in gaming," but it seems that deal could get a little less sweet in the future. Speaking at WSJ Live, Xbox boss Phil Spencer discussed prices for Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass, stating that the company might have to raise prices "on certain things" in the future. It's unclear when that might happen, or exactly what might go up in price, but Spencer did state that there are no plans to do so during this holiday season.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
TechRadar
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live: shop deals on TVs, air fryers, laptops, more
Best Buy Black Friday deals are live; yes, you read that right. While we're still in October, Best Buy's 'Black Friday Right Now' sale launched today with enticing discounts on TVs, appliances, laptops, and toys from brands like LG, Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more. Today's early sale is a great opportunity to score Black Friday deals before the November madness and get a head start on your holiday shopping.
The Verge
Microsoft: Xbox game streaming console is ‘years away’
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has revealed that the company’s Xbox game streaming console is now “years away.” Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference yesterday, Spencer discussed the Xbox game streaming device, Keystone, that we saw appear on his shelf recently. “Keystone was...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15"
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 feels like such a mixed improvement over last year's model that it's hard...
Xbox will get more expensive, says Phil Spencer
Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming and, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the service is already profitable despite the recent growth decline on consoles. As reported by The Verge, Spencer recently sat down with The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern to talk all things Xbox at WSJ Live. During the conversation, the Microsoft executive said that he doesn’t expect Game Pass to make up more than 15% of Xbox’s revenue.
Black Friday Samsung deals 2022: everything to expect across TVs, watches, tablets and more
We're rounding up everything you can expect to see from Black Friday Samsung deals in 2022 - all across the brand's massive range.
Elon Musk begins takeover of Twitter as top executives including Parag Agrawal fired, report says
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is underway after he fired three top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, according to the Washington Post.The billionaire is also said to have sacked chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, and general counsel Sean Edgett, as he moved ahead with his $44bn purchase of the social media company.At least one of the fired executives was immediately escorted out of Twitter’s office, a source told The Washington Post.The Tesla CEO, who has changed his Twitter description to “Chief Twit” had until Friday to complete his deal for...
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Development Update From BioWare
Developer BioWare has given fans a new update on the current status of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is set to be the fourth mainline installment in the long-running RPG series. First announced all the way back in 2018, Dreadwolf is the next major project that BioWare will likely end up releasing. Despite this, though, it sounds like the game is still very far off from seeing the light of day.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Free Horror and Warhammer 40,000 Games
Every Thursday the Epic Games Store updates with new free games to claim, and this week users can claim two different titles. Starting today, users can snag Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. The two games are free through November 3rd at 11 a.m., when the next batch of free games will be made available. Users new to the Epic Games Store should keep in mind that once claimed, these games will be available permanently in the user's library. That means there's no rush to complete either of these titles by any sort of deadline!
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 (2022) review: an incredible laptop value
Dell just released its newest XPS 13, a laptop that we added to our list of best laptops given an attractive price that targets Apple’s appealing MacBook Air. HP has clearly taken the same approach with its 2022 Envy x360 13, but takes things a step further. The Envy...
Save a whopping £400 on a Sony A80J 55in OLED TV
If you’re looking to upgrade your TV setup to a 4K OLED display, Sony may just have the deal for you, with one of its entry-level sets. The Sony Bravia A80J 55in is currently at its biggest discount ever, with a massive saving of £400, bringing the display’s price down to less than £1,000 for the first time. The A80J is packed with plenty of features to make the most of its crisp display, with a cognitive processor XR, which supposedly uses AI to replicate the way humans see and hear. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning...
HHW Gaming: Latest Apple OS Update Allows Support For Nintendo’s Classic Game Controllers
Gamers can use more controllers with their favorite Apple devices. The post HHW Gaming: Latest Apple OS Update Allows Support For Nintendo’s Classic Game Controllers appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Android Headlines
The Turtle Beach Atom Controller Is Built For Compact Cloud Gaming
Turtle Beach has a new controller available for mobile gamers called the Atom, and it’s built for compact cloud gaming and mobile gaming experiences. Spotted by Windows Central, Turtle Beach officially announced the Atom controller earlier this month. And it’s already available to purchase (pre-orders only for now) for the very common price of $99.99.
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
