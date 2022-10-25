Read full article on original website
Jobs data, Fed decision, Peloton earnings top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
US News and World Report
Grain Market Braces for Price Flurry as Black Sea Corridor in Doubt
PARIS (Reuters) -Wheat futures are expected to leap on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea corridor agreement puts Ukrainian exports at risk, analysts said. Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal on Saturday, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Russian-annexed Crimea.
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
US News and World Report
Renault-Backed Beyonca EV Venture Touts Health Monitoring, Targets Audi in China
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beyonca, a start-up founded by a group of former Volkswagen executives, plans to take on the likes of Audi and BMW in China from next year with a new premium electric vehicle, betting that features such as health monitoring will appeal to buyers. Led by current Renault...
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans to Deploy B-52 Bombers to Australia's North -Source
SYDNEY (Reuters) -The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, amid heightened tensions with Beijing. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up at the Australian air force's...
US News and World Report
China Names Chen Yixin as State Security Minister -Parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People's Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee during its once-every-five-years congress...
US News and World Report
Australia and Hong Kong Claim Record $1.6 Billion Meth Seizure
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Sunday they had seized in Hong Kong some A$1.6 billion ($1.0 billion) worth of liquid methamphetamines bound for Australia, in a joint operation with Hong Kong authorities. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement its officers and Australian Border Force in...
US News and World Report
TuSimple Probed by FBI, SEC Over Ties to Chinese Startup - WSJ
(Reuters) - Self-driving truck startup TuSimple Holdings Inc is being investigated by the FBI, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Committee on Foreign Investment about its relationship with China-backed Hydron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The officials are looking at whether TuSimple and its executives, specially...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Urges China to Stop Sabre-Rattling and Start Talking
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China should stop its sabre-rattling against Taiwan and maintain peace and stability, the head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said on Friday, as Beijing ramped up political and military pressure on the island it claimed as its own. China has stepped up military activities near...
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Two Missiles Into Sea as South Korea Wraps up Drills
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, while South Korean forces were wrapping up nearly two weeks of exercises aimed at deterring their northern neighbour. The missile launches, at a time of growing fears that North Korea...
