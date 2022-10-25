Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Gates of Hell In Amarillo?
At this point, I'm not convinced. I didn't find a way to get anywhere near what was described to me, without doing a hefty amount of trespassing. And I'm not talking about just hopping a fence. I'm talking about hopping a fence and then hiking for miles. I'm not about...
abc7amarillo.com
Expanding water rights biggest accomplishment for retiring G.M. at CRMWA
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Finding new groundwater water in the Texas Panhandle is a challenge as water level declines are occurring due to excessive pumping that exceeds re-charge. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC7 News looks at how much groundwater one local government entity has the rights too thanks to efforts from its soon to be retiring general manager.
theprairienews.com
Students’ thoughts about a Canyon Whataburger
Several social media graphics and rumors around town say that a Whataburger is coming to Canyon. The claims state that Whataburger is moving into the space on 23rd ave. at the location of the now-closed Donut Stop. Brick and Elm, a reputable magazine in Amarillo, posted a graphic on their...
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
abc7amarillo.com
ABC 7 hosting blood drive in memory of Panhandle man killed in workplace accident
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — ABC 7 and Coffee Memorial Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Nov. 9 in memory of a Panhandle man killed in a work place accident. Blaze Coffee was injured in October 2009. He received 68 blood product transfusions. The transfusions gave him 28...
Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars
Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
abc7amarillo.com
Strong thunderstorms to impact southeast Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Southeast Texas Panhandle is in for some unsettled weather Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe storm potential Thursday evening in the southeast Texas Panhandle where ping pong size hail is the biggest concern but isolated wind gust up to 60 MPH will also be possible.
abc7amarillo.com
108 year daily rainfall record broken in Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo, Texas (KVII) - A potent storm system dumped a significant amount of rain across the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico yesterday on October 24th. The National Weather Service in Amarillo recorded 1.35" of rain through the entire day which was good enough to set a new daily rainfall record. The previous daily record stood for more than a century but the 1.16" of rain that fell on October 24, 1914 no longer holds the number 1 spot. There was even a brief period where rain switched to snow for about an hour yesterday evening.
Review: Finally Roll Em Up Taquitos Ready to Be Judged
It took a while. I have been excited to try Roll Em Up Taquitos. I mean really. They opened up last week. It's not like I didn't try. They did their work on making sure everyone knew they were open. Boy, have they been busy. Every time I drove by...
abc7amarillo.com
Nurse Family Partnership program advocating for first-time mothers in the panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crystal Contreras and Marisol Castaneda are two first-time moms with two different stories. Both joined the Nurse Family Partnership Program to learn about themselves and their soon-to-be children. Contreras' story of pregnancy was not the bliss she imagined. After being told she could not get...
abc7amarillo.com
Brazilian independent power producer investing in wind energy in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The largest renewable independent power producer in Brazil a company called OMEGA Energia is investing in Armstrong County. The investment is capitalizing on the region’s wind. Construction started at one of the sites where a base is built for wind turbines. This project will generate much-needed revenue for the county.
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Physicians Honored
The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
Additional settlement reached in Amarillo sewer pipe lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council approved a resolution, coming to another settlement agreement with one of the entities involved in a 2017 lawsuit surrounding improvements to the city’s sewer system. The resolution passed during Tuesday’s regular meeting approved a Rule 11 Settlement Agreement with L.A. […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Two People Dead Following Truck Wreck
Two people are dead following a semi-truck collision just outside Vega, Friday. Texas Department Of Public Safety troopers say at 5:15 a.m., Friday morning, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was going west on I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt .was parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached a semi-trailer to it.
Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
abc7amarillo.com
Head-on collision near Sunray leaves one dead
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A head-on collision between an SUV and pickup left one person dead and another injured on Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS officials said the crash happened at about 10:05 a.m. on FM 119, about five miles southwest of Sunray.
Going To Vote? Here’s Some Changes In Amarillo You Need To Know.
They call it our civic duty. A right that not everyone has due to some life choices (in most cases), which makes it even more important. I'm talking about your right to vote. With the way the political landscape has been the last 5-6 years or so, it feels like it's more important than ever to go out and vote.
kgncnewsnow.com
Update on Solid Waste Pickup after City Council Meeting
Adjustments have been made over the past few months regarding trash and solid waste pickup around Amarillo. But hopefully, those adjustments won’t be around for much longer. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, an update was provided from the city’s Department of Public Works on looking to move back into a two-day trash pickup cycle like in the past.
Comments / 0