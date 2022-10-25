Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in the central valley. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:48 a.m. near Flamingo and Decatur. Authorities say the crash involved a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle. The drive...
1 Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Nevada. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane. A silver car was traveling northbound and approached an...
news3lv.com
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash at Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:48 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. In a statement, LVMPD...
Nevada State Police investigate second fatal crash near motor speedway
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investing a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to police.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Cheyenne Avenue on Interstate 15 at around 2 p.m. According to the Police, a pickup truck, an utility truck, an SUV, and a white box truck were involved in the collision.
news3lv.com
Semi-truck rollover crash forces closure of US 95 near Indian Springs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A traffic delay involving a flipped semi-truck is being reported near the High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the US95 just before Cold Creek Road. According to Nevada State Police, the rollover has caused north and...
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
news3lv.com
143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Daya Arrested after Street Racing Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
One Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Fort Apache Road. The incident took place just before 9:00 p.m., at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Investigators say a total of seven vehicles were involved. According to reports, a Corvette C8 and a Toyota Supra were illegally racing and...
Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. The Nevada State Highway Patrol reported the activity on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. along the I-15. According to NSP, a man was taken to UMC […]
KTNV
New traffic signal to be activated in East Las Vegas,10,400 vehicles reportedly pass the intersection daily
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials say that the traffic signals at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street will activate Thursday around 6:30 a.m. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said, “The new signals at this busy intersection will allow us to improve traffic flow...
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
23-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Henderson (Henderson, NV)
According to the City of Henderson Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Henderson. Officials confirmed that a 23-year-old male died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on a new home construction west of Via Altimira. A black Mercedes Sedan was traveling at...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old shares how she escaped her kidnapper in North Las Vegas with baby brother in arms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas is being called a hero after she escaped a kidnapper and carried her baby brother back to the 7-Eleven where they were abducted Monday night. In an exclusive interview, she sat down with FOX5 to share her story.
Man fatally stabbed at 'homeless encampment' in east valley, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas Wednesday night.
Las Vegas police called 12 times this year to home of woman accused of murdering mother
The southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metro police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, records showed.
Comments / 0