LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. The Nevada State Highway Patrol reported the activity on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. along the I-15. According to NSP, a man was taken to UMC […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO