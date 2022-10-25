ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

1 dead in fatal crash Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in the central valley. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:48 a.m. near Flamingo and Decatur. Authorities say the crash involved a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle. The drive...
news3lv.com

1 person killed in two-vehicle crash at Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:48 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. In a statement, LVMPD...
8 News Now

Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
news3lv.com

143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
8 News Now

Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. The Nevada State Highway Patrol reported the activity on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. along the I-15. According to NSP, a man was taken to UMC […]
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
