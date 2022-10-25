ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis dodges questions on possible 2024 presidential run during gubernatorial debate

By Libbey Dean
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — During Monday’s gubernatorial debate Congressman Charlie Crist pressed Governor Ron DeSantis with the question everyone is wondering — Will DeSantis serve his entire four-year term if elected governor again?

“Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor. Yes or no?” Crist asked. “It’s not a tough question, it’s a fair question. He won’t tell you.”

2022 Tampa Bay voter guide

After a lengthy pause, the moderator budded in saying “we did not agree on the candidates asking each other questions. Governor, it’s your turn.”

DeSantis fired back saying, “I know that Charlie’s interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just wanna make things very, very clear. The only worn-out, old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

Dr. Joshua Scacco professor of political communications at USF said, “I was thinking yesterday about the types of questions that could potentially be asked, this is at the top of the list because of Governor DeSantis’s national profile.”

The lack of clarity from DeSantis has led to even more post-debate speculation of the governor’s presidential aspirations.

DeSantis, Crist face off in only Florida governor debate

“That is certainly something that I think everybody in Florida is keenly aware of that come November 9th, Ron DeSantis has his eyes set on something different,” Mike Binder, a political science professor at UNF said.

Despite the swirling speculation of a 2024 presidential bid, it’s unlikely to affect the outcome of the gubernatorial race.

“Voters don’t necessarily punish a candidate for any future plans that they have unless they’re looked at as neglecting their duties in some type of way,” Scacco said.

Exactly two weeks out from election day, and most recent polling shows DeSantis with a lead over Crist.

FLORIDA STATE
