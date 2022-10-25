ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in east valley

Police have arrested a suspect connected to the east valley stabbing on Wednesday. Officers reported to the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m while investigating a separate case. The victim was found suffering multiple stab wounds and died on scene. 37-year-old Armando Padron was arrested on Thursday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing 22-year-old in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old in the southwest valley. Deyvion Robinson was last seen on Saturday, October 29 near the 4400 block of Jones Boulevard near W. Harmon Avenue. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

