Woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport, DUI arrest made
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid International Airport that left one woman dead.
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in east valley
Police have arrested a suspect connected to the east valley stabbing on Wednesday. Officers reported to the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m while investigating a separate case. The victim was found suffering multiple stab wounds and died on scene. 37-year-old Armando Padron was arrested on Thursday,...
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them services
It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways. Updated: 14...
DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
42-Year-Old Circo Corona Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on South Eastern Avenue. The officials reported that a 2002 Nissan X-Terra and a blue Toyota Matrix collided with each other and caused the accident. The driver of the Nissan...
1 Woman Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial at around 12 p.m. The officials stated that a Jeep traveling southbound left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. The victim...
Metro searching for man in woman’s killing
A man is wanted after police say he killed a woman at a home in the southwest valley early Thursday. Around 1:30am, Metro Police were called to a home near Russell and Tenaya and after entering the home found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.
Las Vegas police: 71-year-old woman dies after 3 vehicle hit-and-run crash, impairment suspected
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Harry Reid Airport that left a 71-year-old female driver dead. It happened on Thursday, just after 3 p.m. along Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane. According to Metro police, the deadly crash involved three vehicles one of which was a stationary tractor-trailer. According to officers, […]
North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas announced Friday it will have more officers present at busy intersections, crosswalks and other areas of need. The city just received a handful of grants to ramp up enforcement on our roads. Some funding will also help officers crack down on speeding as well as work with other law enforcement agencies.
Police seek help finding missing 22-year-old in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old in the southwest valley. Deyvion Robinson was last seen on Saturday, October 29 near the 4400 block of Jones Boulevard near W. Harmon Avenue. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and...
Fatal collision in Enterprise leaves one dead, shut down Rainbow Boulevard in both directions
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a fatal collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Enterprise on Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The investigation suggests a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was going south on S. Rainbow Boulevard before striking a 2020...
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist went 115 mph, flipped off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcycle rider went 115 mph and flipped off officers before they were taken into custody. According to police, the rider, who was not identified, faces a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including three felonies and five misdemeanors.
Man fatally stabbed at 'homeless encampment' in east valley, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas Wednesday night.
Watch: Funeral procession and memorial service for Officer Truong Thai
Law enforcement from Southern Nevada and across the state come together for a procession and funeral service in memory of Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 2022.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
Las Vegas police called 12 times this year to home of woman accused of murdering mother
The southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metro police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, records showed.
'An angel was there and helped me': Rancho HS employee speaks out after brutal attack
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rancho High School staff member is still recovering after a brutal attack outside a school building Monday night. After a terrifying incident, he wants to make sure no one experiences the scary attack he did. News 3 asked Edwin Duarte if he thought he...
2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
