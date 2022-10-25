LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas announced Friday it will have more officers present at busy intersections, crosswalks and other areas of need. The city just received a handful of grants to ramp up enforcement on our roads. Some funding will also help officers crack down on speeding as well as work with other law enforcement agencies.

