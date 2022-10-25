Read full article on original website
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Toyota Supra With 156,000 Miles Is Worth More Than A New One
A brand new, modern manual transmission-equipped, A91 generation Toyota Supra will run you $56,845 MSRP. This one, with 155,674 miles, is worth almost an entire Toyota Corolla more, and it's certainly seen better days. This car sold on Bring a Trailer earlier this week, with the hammer falling at $74,778.
Opel/Vauxhall Grandland GSe Is A 296 HP PHEV SUV With Sports Suspension And 19-Inch Wheels
Opel and Vauxhall are expanding their electrified performance-focused range with the addition of the Grandland GSe next to the recently revealed Astra GSe. The new flagship trim of the C-SUV is not adding extra power over the standard AWD PHEV powertrain that delivers 296 hp (220 kW / 300 PS), but brings a sportier chassis setup for greater handling and minor visual tweaks to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Full-Size Lightning McQueen Replica Based On 6th-Gen Toyota Celica Up For Sale
Earlier this year, Porsche introduced a manual 911 GTS inspired by Sally Carrera from the classic Pixar franchise, Cars. We love Porsche for building this tribute and auctioning it to support young girls through the Girls Inc charity, but it's got nothing on a small body shop in Chon Buri, Thailand. The shop is called P.S. Modify, and it created two spectacular versions of the famous Lightning McQueen. The one model is in the famous Piston Cup livery, while the blue car wears the Dinoco stickers.
850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money
Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen's High-Performance R Division Is Going All-Electric
The Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R is a very popular choice for hot hatch enthusiasts, despite its shortcomings which include a lack of backlighting for the climate control interface and the choice to include highly annoying touch capacitive controls on the steering wheel. Fortunately, VW is working to correct at least the latter of those two issues by reviving real buttons, but the automaker is about to provoke the ire of its fans for another reason: high-performance R models are going all-electric by 2030.
Manhart Embraces The Awkwardness Of The BMW M2 With New MH2 560 Kit
Roughly two weeks ago, BMW took the covers off the all-new M2. Instantly, most automotive enthusiasts with the gift of sight wished that the automaker had left the covers on. Not only does the car look unfinished from many angles, but it also weighs barely a few pounds less than the bigger M4, defeating the purpose of choosing the smaller sports car. Still, while purists detest the direction that BMW is choosing, the 2023 BMW M2 is sure to sell in large volumes, and some people will be pretty happy to be seen in public with the car.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Configurator Now Live With Pricing
We love it when a new car configurator goes live, especially for a car as special as the 2023 Corvette Z06. It allows you to spend at least an hour staring at a computer screen with a stern look on your face. That intense kind of concentration one gets when busy with vertical synergy integration. Best of all, the boss thinks you're hard at work.
Ferrari To Unveil LaFerrari Replacement In 2024
2013 saw the arrival of the LaFerrari, codenamed F150, and as Maranello's first full hybrid, it was an instant classic that has only seen its value climb as the years have gone by. According to a post on the Auto Pareri forum, an allegedly leaked document shows that the son of LaFerrari will arrive in 2024 in highly limited numbers.
Listen To The Magnificent Growl Of The New Pagani Utopia's V12 Engine
After ten years in production, Pagani has called it quits with the Huayra. The bewitching hypercar was immediately replaced with the equally striking Utopia, a $2.5 million beauty with an engine that sounds so good, company founder Horacio Pagani reportedly composed accompanying piano pieces for the vehicle's reveal. Now that...
700-Horsepower 2023 Nissan Z By AMS Performance Hits Nine-Second Quarter Mile
It was only a matter of time before someone put a modified Nissan Z on a drag strip to see what it would do. Admittedly, we didn't think it would be this soon. Only days ago, AMS Performance recorded an 11.43-second quarter-mile in this very car. In early October, AMS pushed the power output up to 500 horsepower by remapping the ECU and bolting on some performance parts.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coming With C63's 671-HP Hybrid Four-Pot
The current generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, has officially been killed off, but its replacement is on the way with hybrid power. Yes, there will still be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 version, but the rumor is that a hybrid S E Performance version will come with as much as 843 horsepower. While Mercedes is embracing electrification in its new high-performance AMGs, the German automaker will keep the V8 alive for as long as possible. We've spotted this range-topping 63 model out testing on a few occasions, but we haven't yet seen the "entry-level" 53 model - until now.
TEASED: Maserati GranCabrio Convertible Makes Debut In Teaser Images
It was 2019 when we last saw a new-ish Maserati GranTurismo convertible. Following the launch of a new (and electrified) GranTurismo, Maserati has officially stated that the drop-top is back. These are the first images of the upcoming Maserati GranCabrio, a drop-top GT car for the modern age. Of course,...
Watch A Disabled Driver Kick Nurburgring Ass In BMW M2 Competition With Hand Controls
There are loads of people out there who will always argue that a manual transmission is better than an automatic one. This battle will rage on for ages, and we've clarified our feelings on the topic. Many people don't have the luxury of choosing. According to a study by the...
Heavily Modified 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum Up For Auction
Ford Authority has featured several uniquely modified F-Series pickups in the past as they’ve popped up for auction, including a 2020 F-150 prerunner with a host of off-road-ready modifications, and a quirky, six-door 1997 Ford F-350 with a nine-inch lift and an ultra-long cab. Another unique pickup, this time a 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum, is currently up for grabs on Cars & Bids, boasting all sorts of off-road modifications.
