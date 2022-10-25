ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Council approves construction of hundreds of affordable housing units

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECOB4_0imW633200

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved millions of dollars in funding to help build affordable and transitional housing units across the city.

Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra’s office said in a press release that the $35.4 million in funding will help build about 820 units, and more than 300 of those will be along the Stockton Boulevard Corridor.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

According to Guerra, the 300 units will be in addition to the 1,000 that have already been planned for in the area.

The Stockton Boulevard Corridor is expected to go through some change, along with the building of the units. The Stockton Boulevard Plan was approved in 2021 and looks to make the corridor a more walkable and people-focused area.

“Streets focused on people, where residents are comfortable, can promote walking and bicycling. Corridors that have effective public transit options see improved economic outcomes,” the city website says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vallejosun.com

American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project

VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Vote centers to begin opening across Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, voting centers across Sacramento County will begin opening for the Nov. 8 general election. All voting stations have various operation times. Click here to find the closest voting center to you and the times of operation. Voters can also drop off their mail-in ballots at a drop box. […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

SacRT offering free rides to voters for Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Free rides are being offered to Sacramento-area voters on Election Day.  According to a press release, the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is partnering with Sacramento County to offer free rides to voting centers and ballot drop box locations across the region for its “Drive the Vote” campaign.  Free rides are […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
VACAVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified

CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
CHICO, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
FOX40

Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento among top cities for Halloween, according to Wallethub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento ranks as one of the top cities for Halloween fun, weather, and trick-or-treater friendliness, according to Wallethub. Wallethub measures three key factors when deciding what the best city is for Halloween: overall Halloween fun, Halloween weather, and trick-or-treater friendliness. Using those metrics, Wallethub ranked Sacramento as 18th out of 100 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove animal services waive adoption fees over the weekend

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Elk Grove Animal Services will waive all adoption fees for all pets through Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a Facebook post, Elk Grove Animal Services is running low on cat kennels, and space in their small animal room, as well as still having a number of dogs. […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento vehicle-to-vehicle shooting leaves one dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy