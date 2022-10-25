Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase
Catalytic converter. Courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Police announced the arrest of three men they claim were caught in the act of trying to steal a catalytic converter, before leading officers on a chase. In a press conference Tuesday, Bloomington police said it was called at 1:55 p.m....
fox9.com
Minneapolis cell phone theft ring: 3 more suspects charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three more suspects charged with racketeering, in a case where victims’ cell phones were stolen and mobile bank accounts drained, were arrested this week and made their first court appearances on Wednesday. The suspects, Aaron Johnson, Charlie Pryor and Alfonze Stuckey were arrested for their...
willmarradio.com
Roseville teen arrested for alleged attack on family members
(Roseville MN-) One person is dead and four family members are injured after an assault in Roseville that prompted a "shelter in place" alert Tuesday morning. A caller in the home reported that a 17-year-old boy attacked several people with a weapon and fled on foot. Ramsey County authorities sent a "shelter in place" alert to a larger area than expected and the suspect was spotted outside the intended neighborhood near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Officers say the teen was arrested without incident.
bulletin-news.com
Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
According to Roseville police, the young suspect’s grandmother was murdered in the attack on Tuesday that led to a regional warning, and his mother and three adult siblings were all hurt. Police on Wednesday named the deceased as 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow. Her death was classified as a homicide...
Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
17-year-old homicide suspect arrested after shelter-in-place 'inadvertently' sent to wide area of the metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The initial alert...
Roseville homicide victim ID'd as Patricia Maslow, 88; died of sharp, blunt force injuries
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The homicide victim in a Roseville incident that led to a number of lockdowns Tuesday has been identified.Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack. Investigators say that she is the grandmother of the 17-year-old who was taken into custody Tuesday.A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A a 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police sayPolice said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.Charges are expected to be filed sometime Thursday.An alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."
Police chase ends in crash in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police chase was caught on tape Tuesday.Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that had been used in a Roseville robbery earlier in the day. Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle south on Interstate 35W into Richfield and then back into Minneapolis.Police said they stopped their pursuit near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The speeding driver kept going and crashed into a car near 58th and Lyndale.The suspect took off running, but police stopped him. They said they found a gun in the vehicle.The woman in the car that was hit went to a hospital, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
Roseville police: One dead, four injured in 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family
Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A 17-year-old murder suspect who sparked an emergency alert before being arrested in the Twin Cities late Tuesday morning is accused of attacking his family members inside their Roseville home, killing one and injuring four others.
Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police say
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Police say a shelter-in-place alert issued in the Twin Cities Tuesday was prompted by a 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family.The alleged assault occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue. One person was killed, two were seriously injured and two more suffered minor injuries, the Roseville Police Department said. Police said the weapon used was not a firearm, and the victims suffered blunt force injuries.The alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."A tipster saw the suspect near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and alerted police, who took him into custody around 11:30 a.m.A spokesperson with Roseville schools confirmed schools were placed in lockout at the direction of Roseville police, due to an armed suspect in the area.Scheider said police don't yet know a motive for the attack and are "not aware of a police history at this address."
Jawan Carroll found guilty in Monarch nightclub fatal mass shooting
A gang member has been found guilty of a mass shooting outside the Monarch nightclub in Minneapolis, which left two people dead and seven injured. Jawan Carroll was convicted by a jury in Hennepin County court of two counts of 2nd-degree murder and seven counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder in a shootout that broke out in the early hours of Sunday, May 22.
Toddler allegedly killed by mother's boyfriend is identified
A 17-month-old toddler who was allegedly killed by the mother's boyfriend in Maplewood has been identified. Jamari Hne died on Oct. 18. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, with a Maplewood police lieutenant saying he has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."
Man sentenced to 9.75 years in prison in connection to downtown Minneapolis phone scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — It was a punch that brought to public light an ongoing, and often violent, scheme in downtown Minneapolis. Kevron Williams Gray and his friends tricked a young man into handing over his cell phone outside the Gay 90s bar late one night in July under the guise that they were adding their rap group to the victim's social media.
Guilty Verdict For Deadly Shooting Outside Minneapolis Nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured. Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
fox9.com
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Man who claimed self-defense in mass shooting found guilty
The man charged with nine counts of second-degree murder has been found guilty in Hennepin County Court. A jury found Jawan Carroll guilty Wednesday after deliberating for four hours.
daystech.org
Man gets 9.75 years in prison for Minneapolis cell phone scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — It was a punch that delivered to public mild an ongoing, and sometimes violent, scheme in downtown Minneapolis. Kevron Williams Gray and his pals tricked a younger man into handing over his mobile phone outdoors the Gay 90s bar late one evening in July beneath the guise that they had been including their rap group to the sufferer’s social media.
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
fox9.com
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Victim's family reacts after verdict: RAW
Jawan Carroll was found guilty on all counts in connection to a shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub that left two people dead, including Charlie Johnson. Johnson's family was in court on Wednesday for the verdict, and they spoke after the verdict.
