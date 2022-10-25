Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest
The 9th Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest – a celebration of local produce, quality cooking, and personal nutrition, is on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The public is invited to the family-friendly event at two different venues this year – V.H. Lassen Elementary School and Spaces of Opportunity Garden.
'Microschools' are popping up around the Valley. Here's why
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — New microschools are popping up around the Valley as the schooling trend is gaining some traction. The education centers are a smaller, more intimate community with students of different ages learning together. One of the newest schools is set up inside a traditional home in...
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Gilbert police launches crisis response team
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
Tempe Union investigating viral TikTok video of teacher screaming at student
TEMPE, Ariz. — A video has been attracting lots of attention on TikTok for capturing a Tempe Union High School District teacher loudly yelling in the face of a student. The video shows the male teacher leaning over a student's desk and screaming, "Phones away!" "Yes, I did just...
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
Teen girl, two adults hospitalized after crash near 67th Avenue and Campbell
A 14-year-old girl and two adults are hurt after a crash in Phoenix.
12news.com
Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
AZFamily
Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
SignalsAZ
Avondale Observes Veterans Day with Ceremony and Fun Run
Celebrate Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, at a multifaceted community celebration in Avondale to honor those who have served our country. The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will host an event to honor all veterans in the community. A ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC), and will include patriotic displays provided by local veteran groups, as well as a formal ceremony recognizing all branches of military services and guest speakers. The ceremony takes place at the North Plaza area on the campus.
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area residents getting outdoors, taking advantage of cooler weather after sweltering summer
It was another hot summer in the Valley and we're learning that heat deaths in Maricopa County hit an all-time high this past summer. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more on the latest data and how people in the Phoenix area are taking advantage of the cool down.
Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix
The Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.
fox10phoenix.com
4 badly injured, including teenager, in a crash at a Phoenix intersection, fire department says
PHOENIX - Four people, including a teenager, were badly hurt in a two-car crash in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the fire department said. The crash between a sedan and truck happened at the intersection of 67th and Campbell avenues around 4 p.m., says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
KTAR.com
3 people, including young girl, hospitalized after Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. The girl and a man were being treated for critical injuries, and another man sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said. There were no outstanding...
