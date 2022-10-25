ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

SignalsAZ

Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest

The 9th Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest – a celebration of local produce, quality cooking, and personal nutrition, is on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The public is invited to the family-friendly event at two different venues this year – V.H. Lassen Elementary School and Spaces of Opportunity Garden​.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert police launches crisis response team

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
GILBERT, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup

PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Avondale Observes Veterans Day with Ceremony and Fun Run

Celebrate Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, at a multifaceted community celebration in Avondale to honor those who have served our country. The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will host an event to honor all veterans in the community. A ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC), and will include patriotic displays provided by local veteran groups, as well as a formal ceremony recognizing all branches of military services and guest speakers. The ceremony takes place at the North Plaza area on the campus.
AVONDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 people, including young girl, hospitalized after Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. The girl and a man were being treated for critical injuries, and another man sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said. There were no outstanding...
PHOENIX, AZ

