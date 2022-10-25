Read full article on original website
Related
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Valerie Bertinelli Responded To Matthew Perry's Relationship Accusations
"Friends" star Matthew Perry has been telling some big stories about "Kids Baking Championship" co-host Valerie Bertinelli, but they might not be tall tales. In a story leaked from Perry's forthcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," in which he hits on "Friends," addiction, his 2018 near-death experience from opioid abuse, and of course all those juicy Hollywood moments you read an excellent show biz memoir for. Perry claims he made out with Valerie Bertinelli while she was not only married to Eddie Van Halen, but while he was in the room (per Rolling Stone).
Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is continuing to face the consequences of his anti-Semitic rants, as famed talent agency CAA has decided to cut all ties with the controversial rapper six years after signing him. The move comes as many have voiced their desire for Hollywood to boycott the star in general after...
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Elon Musk begins takeover of Twitter as top executives including Parag Agrawal fired, report says
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is underway after he fired three top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, according to the Washington Post.The billionaire is also said to have sacked chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, and general counsel Sean Edgett, as he moved ahead with his $44bn purchase of the social media company.At least one of the fired executives was immediately escorted out of Twitter’s office, a source told The Washington Post.The Tesla CEO, who has changed his Twitter description to “Chief Twit” had until Friday to complete his deal for...
Twitter Is In Tears Over GBBO's Jürgen's Wholesome New Gig
Former "The Great British Baking Show" star Jürgen Krauss has been up to quite a bit since being eliminated from the 2021 season of the show in the semi-finals, an elimination that shocked both contestants and viewers alike. Despite telling The Guardian he "had to make three calls to families with crying kids to comfort them" and that his social media exploded with fans who stated "they just couldn't stop crying," he felt "happy with the outcome," insisting that just being on the show was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
The Office's Brian Baumgartner's Strangest Chili Experience - Exclusive
Being known for a particular scene in a show can be a blessing and a curse—just ask Brian Baumgartner. As the dopey accountant Kevin Malone in the hit show "The Office," Baumgartner had many wonderful, hilarious moments, but few have stuck in the cultural mindset like the famous chili scene. In the Season 5 episode, "Casual Friday," Kevin is featured in the cold open carrying a large pot of his famous chili, which he spills all over the floor before anyone gets a chance to try it.
architecturaldigest.com
Andy Warhol’s Former New York City Building Is Going to Auction
342 Bowery in New York City may not look much different than any other brick-clad building in Manhattan, but it’s got stories to tell. Formerly owned by Andy Warhol, the building saw a slew of prominent artists from the ’70s and ’80s come and go through its storied units. Jean-Michel Basquiat was known to paint in the backyard, and The Cramps would often play in the basement. With green fire escapes on the exterior and multiple loft-style apartments inside, the walk-up building combines both New York charm and history. And soon, the notable building could be yours when it goes to auction on December 8th.
Why Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Isn't So Special
What do salad dressing and celebrity breakups have in common? Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde. Whether you're into celebrity gossip columns or not, it has been hard to escape the dramatic love triangle between Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles that saturated the news surrounding the premiere of Wilde and Styles' new movie, "Don't Worry Darling." Word on the street: Wilde split with fiance and father of her children Sudeikis and took up with her co-star Styles, allegedly, under conflicting timelines. Wilde was served custody papers while speaking before over 4,000 film executives at CinemaCon, so things got messy.
Rodney Graham, Canadian Artist Whose Deadpan Flair Charmed Critics, Dies at 73
Rodney Graham, an artist whose dryly funny works about repetition made him one of Canada’s most celebrated artists, died at 73 on Saturday in Vancouver. In an announcement of his death, his four galleries—303 Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle, and Esther Schipper—said he had been battling cancer for the past year.
$35 M. Rubens to Sotheby’s, New Artemisia Gentileschi Identified, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OLD MASTERS DEPARTMENT. It is a very big news day for very old paintings. An early Peter Paul Rubens, from around 1609, will hit the block at Sotheby’s in January with a high estimate of $35 million, Barron’s reports. The deliciously titled work, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist, was believed lost until it showed up at auction at the same house in 1998. It sold then for $5.5 million. Meanwhile, an anonymous 17th-century painting damaged in the 2020 Beirut explosion has been identified as an Artemisia Gentileschi, the New York Times reports. It is currently undergoing...
Smithonian
Reexamining Edward Hopper—and the Woman Behind His Career
A woman with gleaming copper hair in a red dress sits in a well-lit diner on a city corner. Only two other patrons, both men wearing dark suits and hats, sit at the counter. The woman may or may not be touching the hand of the man sitting next to her; they don’t look at each other, but their body language indicates that maybe they came together. The uniformed man behind the counter is perhaps in discussion with them, though neither of them are making eye contact. The light from the diner seeps through the large glass windows out onto the dark, deserted city streets.
Robert Irvine Calls Out Food Network For The Return Of Dinner: Impossible
Robert Irvine, or "Bobby I" as no one calls him, has never been a wallflower. The Guardian reports that he's so brash he even went so far as to make up a bunch of outrageous lies to pad his resume. Then there's his show "Restaurant: Impossible," in which he regularly berates stubborn restaurant owners (via YouTube) who believe, despite the egregious failure of their businesses, that they know what they're doing. Irvine has even been called flat "mean" for some of his behavior, yet he says he's "intense ... not mean."
Storied Archaeologist Shi Xingbang Dies at 99, Climate Protestors Hit Madame Tussauds, and More: Morning Links for October 25, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines FOLLOWING THE PASSING last week of art critic Peter Schjeldahl—“whose exuberant prose and perceptive mind made him one of the most widely read art critics in the U.S.,” as Alex Greenberger wrote in ARTnews—friends and colleagues have been filing remembrances. In the latest issue of the New Yorker, where Schjeldahl wrote for almost a quarter-century, editor-in-chief David Remnick says that “he was openhearted, he knew how to praise critically, and, to the end, he was receptive to new things, new artists.” In the Los Angeles Times, fellow critic Christopher Knight, who counted Schjeldahl as a friend for some 25...
Jeff Mauro Talks Working With His Fellow Food Network Chefs - Exclusive Interview
Sometimes, getting to work in the kitchen can feel like all work and no play. But not if you're Jeff Mauro. The comedian-turned-chef-turned-Food Network star is living proof that there is always fun to be had when you're making a meal. He's well loved for his eclectic and delicious recipes, which you'll catch him sharing every weekend on "The Kitchen," and his fun-loving personality — you can always count on Mauro to leave you laughing, which we'd argue makes for some of the best cooking experiences.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0