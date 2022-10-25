Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Trail Blazers lose Damian Lillard to calf injury, then lose 1st game of season to Miami Heat: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers saw their season-opening four-game winning streak and their superstar go down on the same night. The Blazers lost 119-98 to the Miami Heat Wednesday night at the Moda Center after Damian Lillard left in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return.
A ‘Portland Timber, through and through.’ Coach Giovanni Savarese signs multiyear contract extension
The Portland Timbers and Giovanni Savarese have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that could keep him in Portland through the 2026 season. Savarese, who is entering his sixth season with the Timbers, is one of the most successful coaches in club history. The Timbers have made two appearances in the MLS Cup (2018, 2021) since Savarese was hired in 2018, and he has led the team to 68 wins, 39 draws and 52 losses in MLS play. The 68 wins are tied with Caleb Porter for most in the club’s short history.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard hopes to miss just 1 game after injuring right calf during loss to Miami
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard left Wednesday night’s 119-98 loss to the Miami Heat in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return. But the good news is that, after the game, Lillard said the injury wasn’t severe and he didn’t expect to miss much time. He ruled himself out for Friday’s home game against Houston, which is followed by four days off before the team hosts Memphis on Nov. 2.
Miami Heat 119, Portland Trail Blazers 98: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night at the Moda Center, falling 119-98 to the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Jimmy Butler added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists as all five Heat (2-3) starters reached double figures in scoring. The Heat shot 51% from the field, including 40% from three-point range, having their way with a Blazers defense that surrendered its most points this season.
Portland Timbers in advanced talks to sign Evander as designated player in record-setting deal
The Portland Timbers are on the verge of adding a prolific new piece to their attack. The club is in advanced talks to acquire attacking midfielder Evander from Danish club FC Midtjylland in what could be a record-setting signing, a team source confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The final transfer fee likely will cost the Timbers eight figures and eclipse the roughly $10-12 million Portland paid for Brian Fernandez in 2019, making Evander the most expensive acquisition in club history.
Historic West Linn Lions-Oregon City Pioneers game highlights rivalry week
When the West Linn Lions face the Oregon City Pioneers Friday, the two teams will renew one of longest-running high school football rivalries in the nation. The Lions and Pioneers game is one of a number of traditional rivalry games scheduled to be played on Friday, the final week of the regular season for most high school teams in Oregon.
From farm to medal, founder guides Bauman’s Cider of Gervais to world-class status
All she needed, Christine Walter told her family, was one little corner of one little room of one big barn. No one would even notice. The Bauman family, which has been farming for over a century, was unpersuaded. “Cider’s a fad, they said,” as she recounts the story. “A flash...
Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures
Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (10/27/22)
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Tom Brady and the floundering Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open NFL Week 8 on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore has won the last four meetings. Brady is 14-2 in Thursday games. This interconference matchup is set to kick off on Thursday, October 27 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Ravens vs Buccaneers on Prime Video in Week 8; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football is back for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season where Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to find some consistency when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, October 27 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Buccaneers vs. Ravens now on Thursday Night Football.
Oregon judge tosses $77K campaign fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez
An Oregon administrative law judge on Thursday revoked the entire $77,000 fine issued against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez by a city elections official, finding that the deeply discounted office space his campaign received from a supporter did not — contrary to allegations made by the official — surpass the fair market value of the property and therefore did not qualify as an unreported campaign contribution.
Readers respond: Competition helps consumers
Don’t believe the line about increased efficiencies put out by the big grocery merger advocates at Kroger/Fred Meyer and Albertsons/Safeway. (“Kroger-Albertsons merger raises fears of store closures; here’s where the chains compete in Oregon,” Oct. 22) Look no further than the weekly ads delivered by those two grocers through the mail. Both corporations are clearly in stiff competition with each other for your food dollars, and that competition goes away entirely in a merger. The one hedge consumers have here in the Northwest against runaway inflation is that competition. If you don’t want to be spending your whole paycheck on food, make it clear to regulators that you oppose this merger.
Renters face charging dilemma as cities move toward electric vehicles
Stephanie Terrell bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall and was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles to save on gas money and reduce her carbon footprint. But Terrell quickly encountered a bump in the road on her journey to clean driving: A renter in Portland,...
Free mobile clinics expand access to medical and dental care in Oregon and Washington
Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told her about the free mobile clinics held regularly throughout Oregon and Washington.
Opinion: Metro’s parks and nature levy deserves a ‘yes’ vote
Sallinger is conservation director of Audubon Society of Portland. Simpson is councilor-elect for District 1 on the Metro Council. The Metro parks and nature levy is up for renewal on the November ballot. This levy, which has been in place for more than decade, ensures funding to maintain and restore regional natural areas and provide grants for programs that increase access to nature. The levy, Measure 26-225, is critical for supporting a system that protects water quality, provides habitat for fish and wildlife, creates resilience in the face of climate change, and provides equitable access to nature for all the region’s residents.
Volleyball: Complete brackets and starting times for the Class 5A state tournament
The Class 5A volleyball state tournament will be starting on Saturday, with games played at the high seed. Starting on Nov. 4, games will be played at Forest Grove High School with the finals scheduled for Nov. 5. (16) Eagle Point at (1) Wilsonville, TBD. (9) Ridgeview at (8) South...
