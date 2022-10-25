Don’t believe the line about increased efficiencies put out by the big grocery merger advocates at Kroger/Fred Meyer and Albertsons/Safeway. (“Kroger-Albertsons merger raises fears of store closures; here’s where the chains compete in Oregon,” Oct. 22) Look no further than the weekly ads delivered by those two grocers through the mail. Both corporations are clearly in stiff competition with each other for your food dollars, and that competition goes away entirely in a merger. The one hedge consumers have here in the Northwest against runaway inflation is that competition. If you don’t want to be spending your whole paycheck on food, make it clear to regulators that you oppose this merger.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO