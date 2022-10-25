Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Oberlin family picking up the pieces after EF2 tornado damages home
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - While there were thankfully no injuries reported when a tornado touched down in Oberlin on Tuesday, the storm left damaged buildings and trees in its wake. Mike Manuel says he was lucky during the 2020 hurricane season. But this time his luck ran out, “Delta and...
KPLC TV
Multiple football games moved to tonight due to threat of inclement weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a full schedule of high school football games tonight after multiple games were moved due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night. There is a chance of widespread rain in the area Friday evening. Because of the threat of severe weather, Pickering...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Ragley area
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd. Thigpen Road. Bob Long Road. Levan Hoffpaiur Road. Welcome Road. Roberts Road. East Newman...
KPLC TV
All lanes open on I-210 W near Enterprise Blvd. following accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes along I-210 Westbound near the Enterprise Blvd. exit are now open following a vehicle accident earlier this morning, according to DOTD. Some traffic congestion remains but should be cleared shortly.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some DeRidder residents, according to Beauregard’s District 3 Waterworks. Between 888 and 1584 Three Pines Church Rd. 1151 Hwy 26. Billy Foreman Road. J.B. Cooley Road. Corken Road. Bennett Road. Hazel Thompson Road. Richmond Road. Kenneth Smith Road.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish, Lake Charles officials explain waste options for debris, large items
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many Southwest Louisiana residents are still cleaning up hurricane debris from their homes and yards. So, what are your options for disposing of items like furniture and other large items?. Calcasieu Parish residents can drop solid waste off at two of the waste convenience centers...
KPLC TV
I-10 W reopened near Opelousas St. exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound has reopened near the Opelousas St. exit, according to DOTD. This morning’s closure was due to a vehicle accident where an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both lanes.
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge closed to marine traffic
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge is currently closed to marine traffic. Officials say the closure is due to a mechanical issue. The bridge was also closed to vehicle traffic this morning, but has reopened to vehicles.
KPLC TV
Crown installed on oil derrick at I-10 Park in Jennings
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Park in Jennings oil landmark was structured and devoted in memory of oil pioneers, and now repairs are complete. Workers installed the landmark’s crown this morning since parts of the structure were damaged during Hurricane Laura. The park is now open to the public...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for western Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for residents on the western side of Oberlin has been lifted, according to town officials. The boil advisory was put in place on Monday, Oct. 24 following a water main break in the area.
KPLC TV
Parts of Elizabeth under boil advisory
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Parts of the Village of Elizabeth are now under a boil advisory, according to village officials. Residents along Hwy 112 South and Horsehoe Dr. will be affected. The boil advisory is due to a waterline being repaired in the area.
KPLC TV
Low water pressure in DeRidder after 2 contractors break water mains
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Repairs are underway after contractors broke two water mains in DeRidder Tuesday. One was broken by a worker setting electrical poles, and the other by a Fastwyre Broadband contractor, city officials said. Residents near Henry’s Trailer Park and west of the area, including the Bypass, and...
KPLC TV
Learning about the Lake Area through the Living History Cemetery Tour
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve ever passed by a local cemetery wondering about all the history within, the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana has something that might pique your interest. The Living History Cemetery Tour takes you through the cemeteries of Lake Charles, teaching and entertaining you with the stories of the important figures who played a role in the Lake Area’s foundation.
KPLC TV
City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the launch of Phase II of the #ReTreeLC initiative. After planting over 2,500 trees in Phase I, the city plans to branch out in its effort to restore the area’s ecosystem while continuing to replenish public spaces with trees and native grasses, city officials say.
KPLC TV
Lafayette deputies searching for inmate who escaped hospital
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. LEGAL CORNER: Can I keep both grant and FEMA money for hurricane repairs?. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
DeRidder water main breaks
Concerns grow over the fate of Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Donna Carlson
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is now in her second century, having celebrated her 100th birthday. Donna Carlson was born into a Florida family in 1922 and her life has been anything but dull. “Well, I’ve done so many things these 100 years,” said Carlson. “I’ve...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began...
Comments / 0