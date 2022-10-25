ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, LA

Oberlin family picking up the pieces after EF2 tornado damages home

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - While there were thankfully no injuries reported when a tornado touched down in Oberlin on Tuesday, the storm left damaged buildings and trees in its wake. Mike Manuel says he was lucky during the 2020 hurricane season. But this time his luck ran out, “Delta and...
OBERLIN, LA
Boil advisory issued in Ragley area

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd. Thigpen Road. Bob Long Road. Levan Hoffpaiur Road. Welcome Road. Roberts Road. East Newman...
RAGLEY, LA
Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some DeRidder residents, according to Beauregard’s District 3 Waterworks. Between 888 and 1584 Three Pines Church Rd. 1151 Hwy 26. Billy Foreman Road. J.B. Cooley Road. Corken Road. Bennett Road. Hazel Thompson Road. Richmond Road. Kenneth Smith Road.
DERIDDER, LA
I-10 W reopened near Opelousas St. exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound has reopened near the Opelousas St. exit, according to DOTD. This morning’s closure was due to a vehicle accident where an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both lanes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Black Bayou Bridge closed to marine traffic

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge is currently closed to marine traffic. Officials say the closure is due to a mechanical issue. The bridge was also closed to vehicle traffic this morning, but has reopened to vehicles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Crown installed on oil derrick at I-10 Park in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Park in Jennings oil landmark was structured and devoted in memory of oil pioneers, and now repairs are complete. Workers installed the landmark’s crown this morning since parts of the structure were damaged during Hurricane Laura. The park is now open to the public...
JENNINGS, LA
Boil advisory lifted for western Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for residents on the western side of Oberlin has been lifted, according to town officials. The boil advisory was put in place on Monday, Oct. 24 following a water main break in the area.
OBERLIN, LA
Parts of Elizabeth under boil advisory

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Parts of the Village of Elizabeth are now under a boil advisory, according to village officials. Residents along Hwy 112 South and Horsehoe Dr. will be affected. The boil advisory is due to a waterline being repaired in the area.
ELIZABETH, LA
Low water pressure in DeRidder after 2 contractors break water mains

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Repairs are underway after contractors broke two water mains in DeRidder Tuesday. One was broken by a worker setting electrical poles, and the other by a Fastwyre Broadband contractor, city officials said. Residents near Henry’s Trailer Park and west of the area, including the Bypass, and...
DERIDDER, LA
Learning about the Lake Area through the Living History Cemetery Tour

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve ever passed by a local cemetery wondering about all the history within, the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana has something that might pique your interest. The Living History Cemetery Tour takes you through the cemeteries of Lake Charles, teaching and entertaining you with the stories of the important figures who played a role in the Lake Area’s foundation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the launch of Phase II of the #ReTreeLC initiative. After planting over 2,500 trees in Phase I, the city plans to branch out in its effort to restore the area’s ecosystem while continuing to replenish public spaces with trees and native grasses, city officials say.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
DeRidder water main breaks

DeRidder water main breaks
DERIDDER, LA
Hometown Heroes - Donna Carlson

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is now in her second century, having celebrated her 100th birthday. Donna Carlson was born into a Florida family in 1922 and her life has been anything but dull. “Well, I’ve done so many things these 100 years,” said Carlson. “I’ve...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

