Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Dana White, USADA confirm Conor McGregor needs 6 months of drug testing before UFC return
Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC 280 this past Saturday, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor is not currently enrolled in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool, which is required for all active athletes on the roster.
Conor McGregor looks ripped as he’s put through sweaty workout in custom £80k Patek Philippe watch ahead of UFC return
CONOR MCGREGOR has been pictured looking ripped as he endured a tough workout while wearing an expensive Patek Philippe watch. The UFC star is not expected to return to the octagon until 2023 but that has not stopped him putting the hours in at the gym. He is currently pre-occupied...
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, but asks: 'How much is the takedown worth?'
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, and he wonders about the significance of Yan’s takedowns in the wake of the close outcome. Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) lost a controversial split decision to O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this...
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
Henry Cejudo: Alexander Volkanovski needs 'a lot more than four months' to prep for Islam Makhachev
Henry Cejudo thinks Alexander Volkanovski needs a longer camp than he’s expected to have in order to prepare for Islam Makhachev. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is looking to move up a division to challenge newly crowned lightweight champ Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) at UFC 284 on Feb. 12, an idea Makhachev is on board with, as well.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win
Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling over last three wins, including “hate crime over handicapped fighter” at UFC 280
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is starting his verbal assault on Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action against TJ Dillashaw last weekend at UFC 280. In the co-main event, the champion dominated his injured challenger. While Dillashaw showed toughness to survive with a dislocated shoulder, he was finished in round two.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”
Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva predictions: Five reasons why the UFC legend will be victorious on Showtime PPV
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is the biggest test to date in Paul's budding celebrity-meets-professional boxing career. The betting odds are flip-flopping between Paul and Silva, but some wires might be crossed. The two are set to throw down on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona on Showtime PPV. Paul has...
Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be called OFF with Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission 'looking into' the claims by UFC legend that he was knocked out during sparring
Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be cancelled after the UFC legend revealed he was knocked out during sparring in preparation for Saturday's fight. The Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission will meet on Thursday evening to decide if the 47-year-old Brazilian will be allowed to compete. UFC legend Silva...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 1