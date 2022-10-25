ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

MMA Fighting

Dana White, USADA confirm Conor McGregor needs 6 months of drug testing before UFC return

Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC 280 this past Saturday, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor is not currently enrolled in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool, which is required for all active athletes on the roster.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022

One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Henry Cejudo: Alexander Volkanovski needs 'a lot more than four months' to prep for Islam Makhachev

Henry Cejudo thinks Alexander Volkanovski needs a longer camp than he’s expected to have in order to prepare for Islam Makhachev. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is looking to move up a division to challenge newly crowned lightweight champ Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) at UFC 284 on Feb. 12, an idea Makhachev is on board with, as well.
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win

Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds

World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
tjrwrestling.net

Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract

A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”

Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
Daily Mail

Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be called OFF with Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission 'looking into' the claims by UFC legend that he was knocked out during sparring

Jake Paul's fight with Anderson Silva could be cancelled after the UFC legend revealed he was knocked out during sparring in preparation for Saturday's fight. The Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission will meet on Thursday evening to decide if the 47-year-old Brazilian will be allowed to compete. UFC legend Silva...
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment

Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars

They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
