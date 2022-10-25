Read full article on original website
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 10/27/22
We are looking at some beautiful fall weather over the next few days. It will be a little breezy this afternoon. The possibility of rain will increase Saturday. But the looks to be mainly south of Kansas. Look for warmer weather to return next week with highs in the 70s.
fourstateshomepage.com
Most dangerous lake in U.S. located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — “Lake of the Ozarks” likely brings to mind images of a peaceful getaway. For other’s it may remind them of a popular Netflix series where Lake of the Ozarks is the backdrop for violence, gambling and a Mexican drug cartel. Either way, this popular Missouri lake draws countless visitors. It also continues to make the list of the most dangerous lakes in the United States.
fourstateshomepage.com
Hunters harvest eight black bears in Missouri’s second hunting season
MISSOURI – Hunters harvested eight black bears during Missouri’s bear-hunting season, lower than the inaugural season last year. Missouri’s second season began Oct. 17 and ended Wednesday. This year’s total is down from 12 black bears harvested last year. Hunters harvested an even ratio of male and female bears, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month, state agriculture officials said. The Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida, according to a preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
fourstateshomepage.com
Four counties added to Missouri’s website showing spending data
JEFFERSON CITY – Four Missouri counties were added to the state Local Government Checkbook allowing taxpayers the opportunity to view available spending data for certain counties. Clark, Howard, Morgan, and Platte Counties are now online. Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Gov. Parson says more mental health resources needed following deadly school shooting, not gun laws
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After a St. Louis high school shooting left a student and a teacher dead, what does Missouri’s top leader want done to prevent it from happening again?. Missouri is perceived by some to have some of the most lax gun laws in the country....
fourstateshomepage.com
KS Gov. says claims of state-sponsored drag shows are ‘not true’
TOPEKA, (KSNT) — A battle between two candidates for Kansas governor is stirring controversy. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Republican nominee Derek Schmidt are butting heads over whether state money was used to sponsor several drag shows. Kelly shot down accusations from Schmidt in an interview on Tuesday. “That...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
