Elle
Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later
During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reveal why they never dated
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have spoken out about their relationship and why they have never dated. The pair, who have starred in multiple films together, discussed their longtime connection in a recent sit-down interview to promote their new film, Ticket to Paradise. When asked about their first impressions of one another, Clooney said that the Pretty Woman star “made me laugh”, while Roberts described him as “gentle”. Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover went on to ask them about the qualities they most admired in each other, prompting Clooney to praise his co-star’s “kindness”, while she said she...
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman look stylish as they cuddle up at screening of their upcoming movie The Son in New York City
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman were present at a screening of The Son, which took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night. The 55-year-old actress and her 54-year-old costar appeared to be enjoying their time at the screening of the soon-to-be-released movie, in which they both star.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Anne Hathaway Admits There’s a ‘Tremendous Pressure’ To Be Likable in Hollywood & It’s a Total Double Standard
Throughout her career, Anne Hathaway has become a Hollywood icon. From her Academy Award win for Les Misérables, to becoming a fan favorite for her role in the Princess Diaries movies, Hathaway has undoubtedly made a name for herself. Along the way, however, many questioned her whole personae and drive. Looking back, was she actually doing too much or is Hollywood just too misogynistic to see her talent?
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
Amy Adams Spotted on the Set of Her New Film 'Nightbitch' for the First time
The star plays a new mom who believes she is turning into a dog in the book-turned-movie Amy Adams is transforming for her new and unusual role. The six-time Oscar nominee, 48, was spotted while filming her new movie, Nightbitch, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The actress was seen on set in character as a busy new mom, wearing a simple blue-striped button-down and a bun with minimal makeup. Nightbitch is based on the debut novel of Rachel Yoder, and Adams was attached to play the lead in the...
TODAY.com
Geena Davis gets candid about Susan Sarandon, Tom Hanks in memoir
Growing up, Geena Davis’s neighbors thought she was crazy. After seeing her pretend to lead blades of grass into imaginary battle, a concerned neighbor called Davis’s mother to say there was something seriously wrong with her daughter. “Actually, there were a lot of calls to my mother to...
Anne Hathaway admits hosting Oscars with James Franco in 2011 didn't go well: 'We sucked'
Anne Hathaway knew she was signing up for a gig that would be criticized no matter who watched when she agreed to hosting the 83rd annual Academy Awards in 2011. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen Monday, the 39-year-old actress played a game where she had to give a one-word reply on pictures from her past.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Review: ‘Ticket to Paradise’ has Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and that’s enough
Like we needed any additional proof, but the breezy new romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” confirms that Julia Roberts and George Clooney still look great in the air, on dry land or out at sea; wearing formalwear, swimsuits and wetsuits; bickering, bantering and burying the hatchet. A sleepless...
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
Popculture
Beloved Disney+ Show Quietly Canceled
Earth to Ned, one of the more unique original series Disney+ released, was canceled months ago. Eliza Skinner, the show's head writer and co-executive producer, shared the sad news with fans back in April. Interest in Earth to Ned was revived recently when series writer Sierra Katow asked her TikTok followers if they were familiar with it.
Issa Rae calls out Hollywood for letting Ezra Miller behave 'atrociously' and still attempting to save 'their movie and them'
Issa Rae said if Hollywood stops protecting "repeat offenders," then "women may be able to thrive" in the industry.
TODAY.com
Eddie Redmayne shares why his parents are the secret to his success
Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne doesn't come from a theatrical family, but he does credit his parents for his success in the film industry. Redmayne, 40, who won an Academy Award playing Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" and most recently portrayed a serial killer opposite Jessica Chastain in Netflix's "The Good Nurse" spoke with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY's "Sunday Sitdown" and talked about his supportive family and how despite his parent's advice, he really had no backup plan if his dream career didn't work out.
Popculture
Christina Hall Slams 'Bizarre,' 'Disturbing' Article Shared by Her Ex Ant Anstead
Christina Hall didn't hold back slamming a Psychology Today article that referenced her custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead over 3-year-old son Hudson. The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram to list in detail her issues with the article, "The 'Reality' of Kids on Television," which discussed laws that protect children who appear on television and social media – a central tenant of her legal battle with Anstead, who filed for full custody of his son in April.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Robo Girl Is a TV Star
The Masked Singer had a surprise in store for audiences this week. After Robo Girl wowed the judges during last week's Andrew Lloyd Webber episode, she was shockingly unmasked at the end of the Muppets episode Wednesday. She was revealed to be a major TV star. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
