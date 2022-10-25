ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence

Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
The Independent

Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas

A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Chrissie Massey

California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge in kidnapping of woman

"We want to make the public aware this claim is completely unfounded. There is no basis to support this rumor," KCPD said. But Caldwell insists that his reports of women going missing were too close to the reported abduction of the 22-year-old to be ignored. "We were talking about these...
KANSAS CITY, MO

