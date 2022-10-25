Read full article on original website
Essence
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Supported raised over $500,000 for Pieper Lewis on GoFundMe. Attorneys for an Iowa teen asked a judge to overturn a portion of the sentence that ordered her to pay $150,000 to the estate of her rapist. Pieper Lewis, who turned 18 on Wednesday, was sentenced earlier this month to five...
Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
Rogue juror in Lindsey Lowe case will not face criminal charges
Lindsey Lowe was convicted of killing her newborn twins. A judge who ordered a new trial says a juror was untruthful during the selection process. That's perjury, but the juror will not be charged.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence
Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
TODAY.com
Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home
A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on doors and pleading for help last week, neighbors said Monday. Ciara Tharp and Lisa Johnson spoke to NBC affiliate...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson
Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKRC
Ohio judge removed for 'unprecedented misconduct,' including lying, disrespectful behavior
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio judge has been suspended indefinitely after being reported for a long list of offenses. The Ohio Supreme Court found Judge Pinkey Carr's actions over a two-year period constituted "unprecedented misconduct." Officials say, to start, Judge Carr's bench was kept in poor condition, littered with...
California convicted rapist arrested for murder just weeks after early release from life sentence: 'senseless'
A California convicted rapist was arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old Sacramento worker just 76 days after his release under Dem-backed legislation for rehabilitating juveniles.
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
WISN
Missouri man who admitted murdering Wisconsin brothers, enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud
The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in Cass County.
KOCO
Lawyers of death row inmate Benjamin Cole make final plea before execution
On Tuesday, the lawyers of death row inmate Benjamin Cole will make their final plea before the execution. Cole is scheduled for execution this Thursday. His lawyers are making a final plea to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life. They argue that Cole has a severe mental illness,...
Shocking new details emerge in kidnapping of woman
"We want to make the public aware this claim is completely unfounded. There is no basis to support this rumor," KCPD said. But Caldwell insists that his reports of women going missing were too close to the reported abduction of the 22-year-old to be ignored. "We were talking about these...
Ohio 'incel' who plotted to 'slaughter' women pleads guilty to attempted hate crime
An Ohio man whom federal prosecutors accused of planning to "slaughter" women and kill thousands of people in a mass shooting pleaded guilty to an attempted hate crime, authorities said Tuesday. Tres Genco, 22, admitted targeting women at a university in Ohio in 2020, the U.S. attorney's office for Southern...
Michael Avenatti Asks for Leniency as Prosecutors Recommend Lengthy Prison Sentence in Client Fraud Case
Federal prosecutors want Michael Avenatti to spend nearly 18 years in prison for defrauding four clients out of nearly $12.5 million in a “cruel” scheme that reduced his clients to his beggars and coincided with crimes against the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Bankruptcy Court. In a 52-page...
