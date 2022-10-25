Road closures to be in place at busy northeast Fresno intersection

Road closures are set to be in place at a busy northeast Fresno intersection starting on Tuesday.

Caltrans is closing the southbound off-ramp on Highway 41 and Friant Road from 7 pm through 6 am for maintenance.

The closures also include eastbound and westbound Friant Road on-ramps to southbound Highway 41.

The construction is scheduled every night Sunday through Friday morning each week through the first week of December.

Caltrans says the closures could last longer depending on weather and other delays.

It's a good idea to avoid the area if possible.

If that's not possible, give yourself extra travel time and slow down for the cone zone.