ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Road closures to be in place at busy northeast Fresno intersection

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221CgC_0imW4HFX00

Road closures are set to be in place at a busy northeast Fresno intersection starting on Tuesday.

Caltrans is closing the southbound off-ramp on Highway 41 and Friant Road from 7 pm through 6 am for maintenance.

The closures also include eastbound and westbound Friant Road on-ramps to southbound Highway 41.

The construction is scheduled every night Sunday through Friday morning each week through the first week of December.

Caltrans says the closures could last longer depending on weather and other delays.

It's a good idea to avoid the area if possible.

If that's not possible, give yourself extra travel time and slow down for the cone zone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Plan Now for Nightly Highway 99 Closure Lasting Two Weeks

Fresno City Hall has a heads-up to motorists: Highway 99 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the north end of town beginning Monday. The nightly closure, which is expected to last about two weeks, will enable crews to begin building a bridge over the freeway for Veterans Boulevard.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Collision on Auberry Road Near SR-168 in Fresno County

A man was hospitalized following a recent car vs. motorcycle collision on Auberry Road in Fresno County. The crash occurred on the night of Saturday, October 22, 2022, on Auberry Road near SR-168, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Collision on Auberry Road in Fresno County.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Opens New Drop-Off Center

Located at 79 N. Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis, a new drop-off center for hazardous wastes was opened approximately around October 11th. Ivette Rodriguez, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Department, first explained that items allowed for disposal at their site include latex and oil based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, used motor oil, and antifreeze.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays

A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

State Route 41 Paving Project to Begin in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), along with Garcia Paving, announces the paving project of a small portion of State Route 41 in Madera County. The following will occur:. Crews will be paving roughly 1200 feet of both northbound and southbound lanes, on State Route 41,...
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy