Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Shock details emerge in Debbie Collier case as dark past of mom of daughter’s boyfriend is revealed among new updates
THE mother of a self-described "suspect" in the mysterious murder of Debbie Collier was arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking and selling crystal meth, The U.S. Sun can reveal. Vickie Lynn Terrell - the mother of Debbie's daughter's boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich - was caught red-handed attempting...
Happy Face serial killer sends daughter chilling letters from prison, calls her fat & creeps on her Instagram
THE DAUGHTER of the infamous 'Happy Face' serial killer has publicly shared letters that she's received from her father while he's in prison. Melissa Moore, who's known as @lifeafterhappyface on TikTok, posted a video about a letter she received from her dad. She received an overwhelming response on the app...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Co-workers watched killer Chris Watts 'get more and more unhappy with his life'
When Chris Watts killed his wife and two young daughters in 2018, his horrifying actions sent shockwaves across the world. Seemingly a normal, dedicated family man, not only did Watts snap, but he also feigned ignorance when he was first questioned about his family’s disappearance. It was eventually established...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance
The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend
A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
'Creepy' Brother-in-Law Humiliated After Being Rejected by Sister-in-Law
Is it ever appropriate to make a move on an in-law?. There are a lot of different relationships in the world, and among some of the most complicated are in-law relationships. While a person will choose their spouse, they don’t get to choose the extended family members that come alone with their special someone.
Texas Seeks Death Penalty For Woman Convicted Of Murdering Friend, Stealing Unborn Baby
The penalty phase has begun to determine whether or not Taylor Parker deserves life or death for the 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the abduction of her unborn baby. The penalty phase has begun for the woman recently convicted of brutally murdering a pregnant woman and cutting the baby...
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on charges...
Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’
A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
New Timeline Emerges In Case Of Slain Mom Debbie Collier, Who Was Found Dead After Sending Daughter Mysterious Message
Georgia investigators shared new information about murder of Debbie Collier, who reportedly sent her daughter a mysterious Venmo payment before she was found dead. New details are emerging about the murder of a Georgia woman whose nude remains were found in a wooded area after her family reported her missing earlier this month.
Daily Beast
Bodybuilder Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Was ‘Toxic,’ Furious Family Says
A Florida bodybuilder accused of killing his ex-wife in a homicidal rage displayed disturbingly violent tendencies throughout the doomed couple’s eight-year relationship and once shattered a window during an argument, a family member who witnessed the outburst told The Daily Beast. But while the relative said ex-Marine Ian Christopher...
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with knives he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said Friday.
