Collider
‘The Good Nurse’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the True Crime Thriller
Book adaptations keep coming to the big screen, and while The Good Nurse is no exception, it goes beyond a tale written out of ink and paper. This crime thriller unfolds the true story of serial killer Charles Cullen and his horrific modus operandi, as well as the detectives and nurse who helped catch him. Based on the publication of the same name by journalist Charles Graeber, who investigated the case for six years and was himself the only reporter who got to interview Cullen in prison, the film is expected to show the rawest side of these events.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
Bustle
Doctor Who Fans Are In For A Long Wait To See Ncuti Gatwa Take Over
Whovians have been absolutely buzzing since Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the new Doctor Who lead back in May. The feature-length special The Power of the Doctor sadly marked the end of Jodie Whittaker’s four-year run as the Thirteenth Doctor, but viewers were treated to one of the show’s biggest plot twists. Fans were expecting Gatwa to be revealed, but Thirteen regenerated into the familiar face of David Tennant, who had previously played the Tenth Doctor. And so, the question remains, when will Gatwa actually make his Time Lord debut?
Sam & Kate: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the movie
The new comedy Sam & Kate is a family affair, as Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek co-star along with their children. Here’s what you need to know.
IFC Films Buys Amy Redford’s YA Thriller ’What Comes Around’ – SFiFF
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has snapped up the North American rights to Amy Redford’s What Comes Around, which made its world premiere at TIFF under the title Roost. The movie will hit select theatres and VOD in February and stream exclusively on AMC+ in May 2023. The pic played to a packed house last week at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, where we caught the title. Grace Van Dien stars as a teenager, Anna, who befriends an online stranger (Kyle Gallner). Her mom Beth (Summer Phoenix) struggles to defend their new life as past is made present....
TV Fanatic
1923: Premiere Date Set for Yellowstone Origin Story
Are you ready to delve back into the world of the Duttons?. Paramount+ today announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated new original drama series 1923, which will debut on Sunday, December 18th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day on...
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer Sees Christian Bale Investigate a Chilly Murder Mystery
Netflix has released its first look at the upcoming Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye. Based on Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, the 1830-set movie sees Bale portray Augustus Landor, a former police detective who’s been called upon to unravel the murder of a cadet at West Point. Things take a darker turn when, after the body is moved to the morgue, it’s uncovered that his heart has been removed. More from The Hollywood ReporterPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at NetflixNetflix Shares Jump on Bullish Analyst UpgradeMark Millar's 'American Jesus' Unveils Its End of Times Up...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Christian Bale's Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye
Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has unveiled a chilling first trailer. Directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers), the film is adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel which fictionalises the origins of Edgar Allan Poe – legendary writer of The Raven. Christian Bale is the main attraction as Augustus...
Treason — cast, plot and all about the tense spy series
Treason is a twisty Netflix thriller series starring Daredevil’s Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin.
Bustle
The Woman King
If there’s one thing we been knew about writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood, it’s that her A-game is her only game, and she is going to bring it every single time, to everything she does: from the iconic Love & Basketball (2000), to the quiet force of The Secret Life of Bees (2008), to the powerful vulnerability in Beyond the Lights (2014), to the elegant grit of The Old Guard (2020). Prince-Bythewood keeps her eye on the prize in each project she takes on. Her latest, The Woman King, feels like a crowning moment for her in more ways than one.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Planet of the Apes’ Sequel Adds Five New Cast Members
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes just gained five more inhabitants. Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi have all joined the cast of the upcoming Apes sequel, which is set to begin a new chapter in the decades-long saga. They join the previously announced Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, and Kevin Durand to round out an impressive ensemble. There are currently no details on their roles or, truthfully, the plot of the film, but the latest entry in the franchise is expected to take place in the same universe as Matt Reeves‘ critically-acclaimed trilogy. The Maze Runner‘s Wes Ball will take over directing duties, as Reeves has moved on to his Batman projects.
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has finally arrived - here is where you've seen the cast of the anthology series before.
