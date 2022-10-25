ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools hosts annual Educator of the Year Awards

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is hosting its annual Educator of the Year Awards Nov. 17 at 7:00 pm. The event will honor the School Employee of the Year, Administrator of the Year, and Teacher of the Year. Each Fresno County school had the opportunity to nominate one honoree for each award.
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Tulare teacher making learning fun for students

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A sixth-grade teacher in Tulare is making learning fun for his students. Palo Verde Elementary school teacher Mr. Anthony Nguyen was selected as “Educator of the Week.”. A round of applause for Palo Verde’s sixth-grade math and science teacher Mr. Nguyen who has...
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays

A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Ag job fair provides networking opportunities for Fresno State students

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State’s annual Welcome Back BBQ and Ag Career Fair provided an opportunity for students to connect with businesses in the agriculture and food industry earlier this month. Mary Willis, the director of the Career Development Center at Fresno State says it is a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
FRESNO, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Fall 2022 Food Drive & Halloween Contest

The COS Student Senate and the Professional Association of Classified Employees are holding a fall food drive and Halloween costume contest this Halloween from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Visalia campus quad. The student costume contest begins at noon. This is an opportunity to give out more than...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA

