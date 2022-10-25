Read full article on original website
Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno County Superintendent of Schools hosts annual Educator of the Year Awards
The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is hosting its annual Educator of the Year Awards Nov. 17 at 7:00 pm. The event will honor the School Employee of the Year, Administrator of the Year, and Teacher of the Year. Each Fresno County school had the opportunity to nominate one honoree for each award.
Fresno family uses Halloween decorations to share Hmong culture
A Fresno family's Halloween display is turning heads in the neighborhood and beyond.
yourcentralvalley.com
Educator of the Week: Tulare teacher making learning fun for students
TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A sixth-grade teacher in Tulare is making learning fun for his students. Palo Verde Elementary school teacher Mr. Anthony Nguyen was selected as “Educator of the Week.”. A round of applause for Palo Verde’s sixth-grade math and science teacher Mr. Nguyen who has...
Dine and Dish: Vejar's in Tulare serving families for nearly 50 years
Vejar's has been feeding Tulare families for 45 years. It is a favorite of AM Live Anchor Jason Oliveira, so we had to come check it out.
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
GV Wire
Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays
A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
krcrtv.com
Singer Karol G visits hospital after a baby was born at her concert in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. On her Instagram, the Colombian artist is seen walking through Saint Agnes Medical Center on her way to visit the woman and baby.
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
Baby born at Karol G concert in Fresno, star visits baby in hospital same night
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a baby was born in the Save Mart Center restroom on the Fresno stop of Karol G’s tour on Tuesday, the artist announced on her Instagram page that she went to visit the mother in the hospital later that night. In a video posted to her Instagram story, the Columbian […]
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Ag job fair provides networking opportunities for Fresno State students
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State’s annual Welcome Back BBQ and Ag Career Fair provided an opportunity for students to connect with businesses in the agriculture and food industry earlier this month. Mary Willis, the director of the Career Development Center at Fresno State says it is a...
Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ruiz Foods family gives big multi-million gift to a Valley school. Here’s who, how much
Fred Ruiz of Fresno, co-founder and former chairman of Mexican frozen-foods manufacturer Ruiz Foods, and his wife Mitzie have for years provided financial support to fellowships and endowments at UC Merced. On Saturday, leaders at the North Valley university announced the latest – and largest – contribution by the couple...
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
thecampusjournal.com
Fall 2022 Food Drive & Halloween Contest
The COS Student Senate and the Professional Association of Classified Employees are holding a fall food drive and Halloween costume contest this Halloween from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Visalia campus quad. The student costume contest begins at noon. This is an opportunity to give out more than...
yourcentralvalley.com
The 24th annual Tarantula Awareness Festival comes to Coarsegold
The Coarsegold Historic Village is hosting the annual Tarantula Awareness Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. The festival showcases the friendly Tarantula, vendors, food, games, live music and more. Admission is free and parking is $2.00.
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
