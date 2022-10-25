Read full article on original website
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
IGN
The Simpsons' Death Note Parody Was Animated By the Original Anime Studio - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Simpsons' annual Treehouse of Horror compilation is right around the corner, and it features a Death Note parody from the studio that worked on the original anime. Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development.
Guillermo del Toro’s chilling new horror series is finally on Netflix
Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, which hit the streamer on Tuesday, is in many respects a throwback to fantasy anthology series both past and present — from Outer Limits to Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. “Hundreds of years ago,” del Toro explained...
Popculture
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
IGN
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
IGN
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
EW.com
The Walking Dead series finale ending is 'the same, but different' from the comic book
Sticking the landing when it comes a series finale is always important. But when it comes to the series finale of a national phenomenon that lasted 11 seasons and broke numerous cable ratings records along the way, it is almost impossible to overstate that importance. That is the task facing...
Netflix Launches Guillermo Del Toro Horror Show Just In Time For Halloween
Halloween is days away, and that means now is the perfect time to binge-watch some scary movies and shows!. If you’ve already watched all the classics and your favorites, don’t despair. Netflix is launching a brand new eight-episode horror anthology miniseries that is perfect for this time of year. Plus, you can start and finish it all before Halloween (or have a very scary Halloween night).
IGN
Watch a Pair of Exclusive Trailers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix today, Tuesday, October 25. The four-day event sees two episodes of the horror-mystery anthology series debut daily from today through Friday, October 28th, when all eight episodes will be available as a collection on Netflix. IGN can exclusively debut a...
IGN
James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Films as Co-CEOs
Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new DC leader and it's none other than James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WB Discovery has tapped director James Gunn to become co-CEO of DC Studios, a new division at Warner Bros that will replace DC Films and oversee DC's film, TV, and animation projects.
IGN
What Should Be James Gunn's Next DC Movie or Show?
James Gunn has done an excellent job highlighting ensemble casts in films like The Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Scooby-Doo. He also brought Peacemaker into the forefront with a series focused on him after his appearance in The Suicide Squad. WB Discovery announced that Gunn will now...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning
A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
IGN
Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Episode Ending Explained
Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
IGN
Disney Plus Will Become the New Home of Doctor Who Outside the UK
The Doctor and the TARDIS are traveling to a new streaming service. BBC announced that Doctor Who fans outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch new episodes of the show on Disney+ while the BBC will remain Doctor Who's home in the UK and Ireland. This change will take effect starting in November 2023, when the show returns for its 60th anniversary.
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
IGN
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party Is Coming Back as a Streaming Series
Prime Video has just put in an order for Sausage Party: Foodtopia, an animated series based on the 2016 movie, which will be dished out as "an eight-course television event" in 2024. The animated streaming series will reunite several stars from the original film, with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael...
