protocol.com
The Bayonetta voice actor saga is obscuring an important conversation
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re looking at the controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3, and how the story morphed dramatically over the course of a single week. Also: Reddit’s surprising success with NFTs and Apple’s aggressive App Store policy changes.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Reviews Are Great - NVC 635
This week, Kat and Seth are joined by Mitchell Saltzman and Logan Plant to talk about Bayonetta 3 and Mitchell's shining review, where it shines and were it comes off a little dull. We also play everyone's favorite NVC game, "Wii Game or Something I Just Made Up?" plus we talk Sonic Frontiers and take your questions in Question Block. It's a real good time, is what I'm saying.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Rockstar's throwing a life preserver to that guy with 6,000 hours of Red Dead Online on Stadia
A humanitarian disaster, averted.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
IGN
Dragon Age: The World of Thedas Boxset Reprints Two Essential Lore Guides
Dark Horse's twin-volume Dragon Age: The World of Thedas series is pretty much the perfect resource for anyone who likes to geek out about the lore of this fantasy gaming universe. And while the original hardcover editions are becoming harder to find in print these days, that won't be an issue much longer.
IGN
Fallout 4 Goes Next-Gen and the Future of Fallout – Unlocked 567
Fallout 4 is getting a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, but is it going to be the only Fallout we get on this generation of Xbox consoles? We lament just how far away Fallout 5 probably is. Plus: Xbox sales figures continue to impress, we're concerned about the departures of the Rocksteady co-founders, and more!
IGN
Neon Blood - Announce Trailer
Explore the city streets of Neon Blood and check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming cyberpunk RPG adventure game. The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution to change the world in this cyberpunk RPG adventure.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Detailed; Will Feature Campaign Characters
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Raids mode has been detailed and it sounds like it will be a pretty big expansion of the game's campaign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is shaping up to be one of the most content-packed entries in the entire franchise with a big blockbuster campaign, a traditional multiplayer mode, a spec-ops co-op mode, the addition of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and post-launch content such as Raids. The massive game still has a lot of unknowns, but we're starting to learn more as we approach the game's imminent release.
IGN
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
Yoko Taro's gacha game is deleting accounts for the most Nier sendoff possible
Sinoalice is sending one server off with a bang
IGN
Moonbreaker Completely Removes Its Microtransactions and Monetization
The developers behind Moonbreaker have completely overhauled its Early Access business model to remove all microtransactions and monetization from the game. Developer Unknown Worlds detailed the game's first major content update, dubbed "Zax's Story," in a post on Moonbreaker's Steam page. The newly-released patch features a ton of community-driven changes to gameplay, such as the removal of monetization, which means the in-game store is getting disabled and in-game currencies are being withdrawn.
IGN
The Witcher: How CD Projekt Red Created One of the Biggest Names in Gaming
CD Projekt Red may now have more than 800 developers working across some of the biggest names in RPGs, but when it first began work on The Witcher – which was released 15 years ago this week – it had none of that. It was known for distributing games in Poland, not developing, and very few outside of the country had heard of it or its new project, a dark fantasy RPG based on a series of novels and short stories.
dotesports.com
Song of Nunu explained: Release date, story, and more
Developed by Tequila Works in collaboration with Riot Forge, Song of Nunu is the latest game from the player and developer-focused publisher. Originally scheduled for a March 30, 2022 release, Song of Nunu has now seemingly been delayed until a later date. But what exactly do we know about the game? And is it worth adding to your wishlist?
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
IGN
Every US PS2 Game Manual Has Now Been Preserved in 4K (and It Cost $40,000)
A game preservationist called Kirkland has done a great service to the world of video games - he has created a complete set of U.S. PS2 game manuals online in 4K that can be viewed for free at any time. Oh, and it cost $40,000 to complete. As reported by...
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
Resident Evil 4 PlayStation 5 upgrade is free if you have the PS4 version
I would say remakes are fairly popular in the world of gaming right now, but I’m not sure popular is the right word. Prevalent might be more apt. From Dead Space to The Last of Us Part I, new-gen reimaginings of our favourite games are popping up all over the place. Back in June, Capcom joined in on the fun and announced a remake of 2005’s Resident Evil 4.
IGN
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
