One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
'Cabinet of Curiosities' Episode Was Inspired by Guillermo del Toro's Life
Guillermo del Toro's frequent collaborator Guillermo Navarro spoke to Newsweek about directing "Lot 36," the first episode of 'Cabinet of Curiosities.'
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
Guillermo del Toro’s chilling new horror series is finally on Netflix
Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, which hit the streamer on Tuesday, is in many respects a throwback to fantasy anthology series both past and present — from Outer Limits to Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. “Hundreds of years ago,” del Toro explained...
In Troubled Times, We Turn To Witches — & The Craft Led The Way
Early on in The Craft, Andrew Fleming’s 1996 movie about a group of outcast teenage girls who start practicing magic by sheer force of will, high schooler Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney) gets asked out by a handsome football player. She’s new at St. Benedict’s Academy, having just moved to Los Angeles from San Francisco, and despite being warned about Chris (Skeet Ulrich), she accepts.
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Only Murders in the Building Adds Beloved Grey's Anatomy Star to Season 3 Cast
Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building has added fan-favorite Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to its cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, Williams will appear on a recurring basis as a documentarian who takes an interest in Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's latest investigation. Additional details, like the character's name, have not yet been revealed. Williams is best known for his role as Jackson Avery, which he played for 10 seasons as a member of the main cast after joining the series on a recurring basis in Season 6. Williams is also set to guest star on Grey's Anatomy on November 3rd.
Andrew Lincoln calls his Cabinet of Curiosities episode the scariest hour of TV Netflix has ever made
The Walking Dead star appears with The Babadook's Essie Davis in The Murmuring, Jennifer Kent's installment of the horror anthology series
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale
Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Adds Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla
Netflix's smash hit adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer has found its newest cast member. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Once Upon a Time and Why Women Kill star Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of the series in its upcoming second season. Parilla is expected to recur in the series as Lisa Trammell, a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her. The second season of The Lincoln Lawyer is set to follow the fourth book in Michael Connelly's series of novels, The Fifth Witness.
Star Wars Power of the Galaxy Funko Pop Series Adds Rey
Amidst the Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and Revenge of the Fifth (May 5th) festivities, Funko launched a new Amazon exclusive Pop figure series dubbed "Power of the Galaxy" that celebrates the women of Star Wars. The six Pop figure series started with Padmé Amidala, which was followed by Sabine Wren wielding the Darksaber in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, Jyn Erso from the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One, and the legendary Princess Leia. Today, Rey joins the team with a Pop figure in a very cool levitating Force meditation pose from The Rise of Skywalker. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now for $12.99 with a release date set for January 21st.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
‘In Search of Darkness: Part III’ Conjures Up a 5-Hour Feast for Horror Fans
Filmmaker David Weiner has a rather sunny disposition, but he’s spent the last few years in search of darkness. The documentarian and veteran entertainment journalist is putting the final touches on In Search of Darkness: Part III, the concluding chapter in a trilogy of documentaries that explores the horror films of the 1980s (both the obscure and the classic).More from The Hollywood Reporter'Enola Holmes 2' Review: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Star in Baggy Netflix SequelElon Musk's Twitter Era Begins, Setting Stage for Reboot of Social PlatformFox Airs Leslie Jordan Tribute During 'Call Me Kat' The In Search of Darkness films,...
