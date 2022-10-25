ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Father facing felony charges after boy fell off jet ski, died in Lucky Peak Lake

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

Three months after his son died in Lucky Peak Lake, a Boise father is facing two felony charges.

On July 18, 36-year-old Vyla Sichulailuck and his 16-year-old son, Bobby, were riding a jet ski on the lake when they hit a wave. Bobby fell off and never resurfaced, and his body was found Aug. 3, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Sichulailuck was arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and faces two felony counts of injury to a child.

One charge is the result of Sichulailuck’s allegedly driving the jet ski while under the influence of alcohol; a blood test determined that his blood alcohol content was 0.135, Patrick Orr, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman in an email. The legal limit is 0.08 for operating a motorized vehicle.

The second count resulted from Sichulailuck’s not having Bobby wear a life jacket, despite knowing neither he nor the boy could swim, according to Orr.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office secured an arrest warrant last month and Sichulailuck turned himself in at the Ada County Jail on Monday, officials said. He has been released on a $10,000 bond and has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday in 4th District Court.

Rose Keely
2d ago

My heart hurts for this family, please let this be a lesson for all, drinking,water and no life jacket! OMG

Monroe Love (Jonny Jboo)
1d ago

That's good! People must be held accountable for their actions! Yes it was a terrible accident However, it was an accident that could possibly have been avoided had the driver of the jet ski not been under the influence of alcohol. He was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated which is a crime. It cannot be ruled out that had he been sober, the accident could have been prevented. The death of his son sadly falls on him. When we Break laws there are and always should be consequences for doing so. Lessons must be learned! Laws must be followed. This is a tragedy no doubt and my heart goes out to his family and loved ones. In addition wearing a life jacket could very likely have saved his life but once again the father had a responsibility to ensure the safety of his child but he neglected to do so. IN AMERICA WE HAVE LAWS IN PLACE TO ENSURE ORDER IS KEPT. I HOPE THIS IS A LESSON TO ALL. FOLLOW THE LAWS AND RULES OR FACE THE CONSEQUENCES.

