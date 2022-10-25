ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All49ers

Will the 49ers Activate Jason Verrett off Injured Reserve by the Deadline?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4lzM_0imW45k400

The 49ers have to activate Jason Verrett off of Injured Reserve or else his season will come to an end before it gets started.

The 49ers have a season defining, and perhaps career altering, decision to make on cornerback Jason Verrett.

Wednesday is the deadline for the 49ers to activate Verrett off of Injured Reserve after they opened up the 21-day practice window for him. If they do not activate him, then Verrett will be done for the year before he can get started. Cornerback has weakened for the 49ers ever since Emmanuel Moseley tore an ACL. Getting a player such as Verrett back would be huge for them to play opposite Charvarius Ward.

However, Verrett is in the air with his health. He has already dealt with knee soreness after one of his full practices, which isn't a good sign early on. If the 49ers could hold him for another week, then they definitely would. But Verrett apparently sounds like he is trending in the right direction.

“He looked better last week," Kyle Shanahan said. "Got more reps last week and took a step in the right direction.”

Will the 49ers activate Verrett off Injured Reserve by the deadline?

I think they should to at least give him a chance, but I believe the 49ers will keep him on Injured Reserve. I get the sense from when Shanahan speaks on Verrett that they are not comfortable with where he is at and would rather not put him in harm's way. It is similar to 2019 when Verrett wasn't fully fit and they rolled him out against the Steelers. He got burnt on a touchdown play and ended up sustaining an injury.

Still, the 49ers have to let him try. Just because they activate him doesn't mean they have to start him. He really shouldn't start until Week 10 against the Chargers coming out of the Bye. Should he start against the Rams, Sean McVay is going to have the Rams offense target him profusely.

If Verrett doesn't get activated, then you have to wonder if he's not only done with the 49ers, but done with his career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
NEW YORK STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cleveland.com

Browns place linebacker Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips spent the spring and summer competing for the team’s middle linebacker spot. Now, just seven weeks into the season, both are on injured reserve. Phillips, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle and is set to undergo season-ending surgery, was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

49ers Release RB Tevin Coleman

San Francisco is getting healthier at running back and traded for RB Christian McCaffrey, which made Coleman expendable. Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jaguars Signing CB Tevaughn Campbell Off Raiders’ Practice Squad

Campbell, 29, is a former third-round pick in the CFL and played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes. He signed on with the Jets to a futures contract back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN

NFL DFS picks for Week 8: Optimize your lineups with our value projections

To set a winning NFL DFS lineup for Week 8 of the NFL season, you need to identify the best value picks, sleepers and top performers to create high-ceiling entries in GPPs and high-floor entries in 50/50 and head-to-head contests. Below, you will find links to the top ESPN content designed to help you evaluate the quality of matchups and identify the best players for your NFL DFS weekend contests, including specific value assessments for the DraftKings and FanDuel Saturday-Sunday slates.
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy