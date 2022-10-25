Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Republicans quick to pounce on Ventura endorsement in Minnesota governor’s race
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR KFGO) – Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who rarely endorses political candidates, is endorsing Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection bid. “As an independent statesman, I don’t believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I’ve rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota, of any political persuasion,” Ventura said. “But this election is too important. That’s why I’m endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection.”
mprnews.org
Walz, Jensen clash in final debate before Election Day
Incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen sparred Friday over issues ranging from education to the state's COVID-19 response during a noon debate in St. Paul hosted by MPR News. It was the last scheduled chance for the candidates to confront each other in person before Election...
WTIP
Minnesota poll numbers continue to swing as midterms near
Rising prices for gas and groceries, abortion rights and violent crime are the top issues for Minnesota voters who responded to the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. Greta Kaul is an associate editor at MinnPost. She spoke with WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs in late October about the poll results and what they mean, and don’t mean, for Minnesota voters.
Wisconsin Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden says 'leftists' can't be Christians
Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity "incompatible" and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values.
fox9.com
Fact Check: GOP ad spins five-alarm falsehood that Walz backed defunding police
(FOX 9) - In a new television ad filled with flames and carnage, the Republican Governors Association is falsely tying DFL Gov. Tim Walz to an effort to defund police, a FOX 9 Fact Check found. The ad, which is part of a $750,000 commitment in the final days of...
Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19
The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
Trump Endorses Jensen For Governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Scott Jensen for Minnesota's governor, the second statewide race the former president sought to influence this week as the campaign nears a finish. Trump said in a social media post late Tuesday that Minnesota won't have “any more fiery takeovers of...
Former Gov. Jesse Ventura endorses DFLer Tim Walz for reelection in Minnesota
Not exactly an October surprise, but former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s endorsement of fellow Gov. Tim Walz wasn’t expected. Ventura, a former Navy Seal and onetime professional wrestler, called his endorsement of any major party candidate unprecedented. But the one-term governor cited Walz’s response to COVID-19 and the threat to abortion rights as reasons for changing tactics.
willmarradio.com
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
fox9.com
Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature
(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
Wis. GOP governor candidate wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population.Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state.On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer...
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized, Police Say
Phoenix police said they responded to a call at the campaign’s office after items were reportedly taken from the site.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kfgo.com
Latest poll shows Republican challenger Jensen with slight lead in governor’s race
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The latest poll in the governor’s race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Gov. Tim Walz, within that survey’s margin of error. The poll is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News. “They have a lean or...
