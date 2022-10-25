Read full article on original website
Tamara Le arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
Police in Aurora have arrested Tamara Le in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora over the weekend. The shooting happened on South Mobile Circle on Sunday. Officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home near Quincy and Buckley shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. She died at the hospital.Le and her vehicle were identified earlier this week. She was arrested Tuesday morning.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Grieving mother pleads to house party shooter, ‘Please say something’
The mother of the 18-year-old who was killed at a house party in Adams County is speaking out about the tragic shooting and how she will remember her son.
Denver7 News KMGH
Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Aurora on Sunday
An Aurora woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of another woman on Sunday in Aurora.
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
Westword
Dean Schiller on Acquittal in First Boulder King Soopers Shooting Trial
The first trial related to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers didn't involve the man behind ten murders; last week, a judge ruled that he remains incompetent to assist in his defense. Instead, the target was Dean Schiller, a self-described citizen journalist and videographer who just happened to be at the store with good friend Denny Stong, a King Soopers employee who became one of the victims. When the gunfire started, Schiller livestreamed the first images from the massacre.
Second arrest made in murder case sparked by hikers finding body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a second arrest has been made in a murder case that involved hikers finding a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road. The body of victim Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30, was found on May 24, with Wilson's death being...
Westword
Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas Forum: What DPD Beating Survivor Wants to Hear
New Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas will be at a community forum tonight, October 27, hosted by the Denver-based Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety — and Alex Landau, one of the event's organizers, as well as the survivor of a brutal assault by DPD officers more than a decade ago, sees the conversation as an opportunity to get to know Thomas better and to get him on the record.
Arrest made in DU area murder
One of the seven people who died during an especially violent Denver-area weekend was a 17-year-old, who was pistol-whipped and shot in the head near the University of Denver campus, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Gazette. A woman walking her dog stumbled upon the body of Khant Naing at around 1:49 a.m. Saturday morning in the clubhouse of an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Buchtel Boulevard, which is south of Interstate 25 near DU. ...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run
A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Northeast Park Hill, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Denver7 News KMGH
Man who livestreamed King Soopers shooting found not guilty in obstruction case
A man charged with obstructing police after he livestreamed the 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers was found not guilty.
$12K reward for information on shooting that killed 2 teens, 1 adult
A reward for information on the deaths of two teens and one adult that were killed back in April was just raised to $12,000.
KKTV
Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case
DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
Westword
Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement
So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
Douglas County teen fights for her life after crash
Lindsay Velasco took a break from her 19-year-old daughter Taryn Bowman’s bedside to tell FOX31 her story.
2 shot and killed by Douglas County deputies at Lone Tree RTD station
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed two people, and a deputy was injured, in the Lincoln Station RTD parking garage in Lone Tree late Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
Theft suspects killed in gunfire exchange with DougCo deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people who were contacted inside a stolen Kia in the parking garage of a Lone Tree RTD station late Tuesday night were fatally shot after they exchanged gunfire with Douglas County deputies, according to Sheriff Tony Spurlock. "This is another thing law enforcement in...
Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people
DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station
An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
Denver7 News KMGH
New video released in fatal Aurora PD shooting aboard RTD bus
Denver7 has obtained newly-released video that shows the moments before and after Aurora police officers shot and killed a man Oct. 2 aboard an RTD bus.
