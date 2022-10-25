On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic Miami City Cemetery, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO