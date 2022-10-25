Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Related
Hay Maze Miami Brings Fall Vibes To Bayfront Park
Giant hay maze makes its way to Bayfront Park and gives us the fall vibes we crave.
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
The Spritz and Pizza Trend Continues With Miami’s Best New Restaurants
Carnivores, prepare to be impressed by Miami’s newest dining fixtures, with two recent restaurant openings focused on meatier mains. Cocktail lovers will surely rejoice, as well, with two concepts pairing delicious food with creative tipples, be it pizza or Caribbean fare. And those with a sweet tooth will surely be enticed with our final address, known for over-the-top, Insta-friendly, locally crafted desserts.
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic Miami City Cemetery, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
themiamihurricane.com
A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant
In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
luxury-houses.net
Asking Price $25 Million, This Brand New Masterpiece with State of The Art Technology in Miami Beach is a true object of desire
216 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 216 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a newly constructed waterfront masterpiece in one of the most coveted communities in Miami Beach with finest materials and highest standard in construction. This Mansion in Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 216 Palm Avenue, please contact Alejandro Agudelo (Phone: 754-715-3388) & Anisley Avila (Phone: 305-394-2114) at Julies Realty, LLC for full support and perfect service.
cottagesgardens.com
Art Basel Miami 2022
Whether you’re a collector, designer, shopper, or merely admirer, there’s still time to plan a visit to upcoming Art Basel Miami 2022. In this 20th anniversary year, 183 international galleries from 38 countries and territories, 26 of them exhibiting for the first time, will pack the Miami Convention Center. And that’s just the main event. Around two dozen satellite shows set up all over town, in hotels, showrooms, museums, storefronts, tents erected right on the beach.
Sakura Ramen Looks to Be Headed to Coral Springs
Sakura Ramen may be expanding its South Florida footprint
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
marketplace.org
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
WSVN-TV
Video shows man trying to break into Rey’s Pizza in Hialeah Gardens, breaking window
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man with an appetite for crime was caught on video trying his best to break into a Hialeah Gardens pizza shop in the middle of the night, breaking a glass window above the entrance doors in the process. Exterior surveillance footage shows the subject...
thewestsidegazette.com
Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup
Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
WSVN-TV
Memorial Hospital West’s neonatal intensive care unit has annual Halloween costume showcase
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital gave newborns their first taste of the spooky season. On Wednesday, the staff at Memorial Hospital West spread some cheer in the neonatal intensive care unit. The department held its annual Halloween costume showcase. The boo-tiful babies were dressed up in...
hotelnewsresource.com
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
NBC Miami
Iconic Sweet Treat Destination Knaus Berry Farm Reopens Tuesday
If you're a fan of everything from delicious cinnamon rolls to milkshakes to fresh produce, you're in luck with the reopening of Knaus Berry Farm on Tuesday. The family owned farm, located off Southwest 248th Street near 160th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade, will remain open until mid-April. Knaus Berry Farms...
Click10.com
American Airlines offering daily flights to Tel Aviv from Miami
MIAMI – Miami International Airport and American Airlines announced at an event Thursday morning that they are now offering everyday flights to Tel Aviv. The event took place around 11:30 a.m. at American’s Flagship Lounge at Miami International Airport. “We are partnering with the Israeli Consulate for an...
Hey Early Birds! Coral Springs Seeks Participants for 2022 Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Want to be a part of this year’s holiday parade in Coral Springs? Entrants are encouraged to showcase the joy of the season through creativity that will match this year’s parade theme, ‘March of the Toys.’
Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village
The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
islandernews.com
Lofty developer acquires more land in downtown Miami
The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project. According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded...
treksplorer.com
Dania Beach, FL: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Located in Broward County, South Florida, Dania Beach is a small coastal community with beautiful beaches. Being south of Fort Lauderdale, it’s often overlooked by many travelers. But as it’s just a short drive away from many of the Sunshine State’s hotspots, checking out all the best things to do in Dania Beach offers a splendid alternative without the crowds.
Comments / 0