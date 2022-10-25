SAN FRANCISCO — The first 30 minutes of CBS' new primetime drama "Fire Country" are enough to give any Californian a bad feeling about the direction of the show. As a raging wildfire bears down on a town, three characters find themselves trapped in the burning forest. Although they're moments from disaster, two of the characters decide to get into a shouting argument — and then a physical fistfight — over a girl who died off-screen. After some punching in the midst of Camp Fire-level conflagration, they make it back to safety while, seemingly without reason, the wildfire peters out.

