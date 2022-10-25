ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes

A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires

SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FireRescue1

CAL FIRE disavows CBS show 'Fire Country'

SAN FRANCISCO — The first 30 minutes of CBS' new primetime drama "Fire Country" are enough to give any Californian a bad feeling about the direction of the show. As a raging wildfire bears down on a town, three characters find themselves trapped in the burning forest. Although they're moments from disaster, two of the characters decide to get into a shouting argument — and then a physical fistfight — over a girl who died off-screen. After some punching in the midst of Camp Fire-level conflagration, they make it back to safety while, seemingly without reason, the wildfire peters out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
KSBW.com

Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California

SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

California Paves the Way for Clean Energy with New SB 1020

Vallejo – California, on Sep. 16, 2022, Newsom signed the 100% Clean Electric Grid (SB 1020) bill which aims to reduce the state’s dependency on fossil fuels in three stages. The first goal is to increase the state’s green energy consumption to 90% by 2035, followed by a 5% increase for 2040, and be at 100% clean energy utilization by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE

