ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 5

Hatrick
2d ago

We have one of the highest voter turnouts of any state in the country, And an absentee ballot can be given just upon request, This only makes it easier to cheat, Vote No on early voting!

Reply
8
monie jean
1d ago

Its one day voting not a month long thing! Ballots get lost, stolen or damaged when stored!

Reply
5
Related
WTNH

Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Leaders push for Connecticut early in-person voting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is one of a handful of states without early in-person voting. That could change when voters head to the polls in two weeks. Leaders planned to make a push for it at the state capitol in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon. Twelve mayors and first selectwomen...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Race for Secretary of the State

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Denise Merrill was the Secretary of the State for a decade. She decided earlier this year to not seek re-election. She was a strong supporter of early voting. “This is a reform that is good for every demographic. I’ve spoken to parents who say ‘I...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

States with the most powerful voters: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the midterm elections less two weeks away, the personal finance website WalletHub came up with a list of the states with the most and least powerful voters. WalletHub put Connecticut as the 21st state with the most powerful voters. The site’s researchers said they identified...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Editorial: 1,372 ticket discrepancies demand deeper probe into CT trooper scandal

Don’t even try to keep score of the Connecticut State Police ticket scandal, because the scoreboard is broken. Discovering that even one traffic ticket issued by Connecticut State Police was falsified would be a cause for concern. Finding out that at least 1,372 manipulated records were sent to the Connecticut Racial Profiling Project will taint faith in state police far beyond the four troopers already under fire for boosting their numbers with fake tickets.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy