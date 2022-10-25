Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Related
Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
Minnesota Couple Goes For “Funny” In Their Halloween Yard Display
You have to hand it to these people for their creativity. Instead of the usual spooky graveyard displays, etc., this couple went for something completely original. What might this creative Halloween yard display be? Well, as reported on fox9.com, it's a comedy club called Numskullz with 29 skeletons, stage and a lot of very creative detail. There's even a skeleton checking I.D.'s.
fergusnow.com
MN Man To Carve North America’s Largest Pumpkin Into Largest Jack-O-Lantern
A Minnesota man plans to set a world record for carving the largest pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern. He’ll be joined today by a professional sculptor who will carve the fruit into a giant eagle. It’s already in the Guinness Book of World Records as the heaviest pumpkin at two-thousand-560...
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Arm amputated after harvesting accident
A hostage situation in Eden Prairie that led to the shooting of a 41-year-old woman ended with an arrest in Kenyon, thanks to the quick thinking of a local man and swift work by the local police department. The events surrounding this incredible story began in Eden Prairie at 2...
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
KARE
St. Louis Park woman makes 'Beautiful Impact' with jewelry made from upcycled tins
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota — Alysha Boie has always considered herself a maker. Growing up, she loved drawing and making friendship bracelets. In college, she turned to candle making, knitting and crocheting. "I was just always wanting that creative outlet. So I was making beaded jewelry for years and...
fox9.com
Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX 9.
740thefan.com
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
fox9.com
What residents of one Minneapolis homeless encampment need to survive winter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - While the debate over Minneapolis’ policy toward homeless encampments continues at the government center and on Twitter, residents at the Quarry encampment are doing what they can to prepare for winter as temperatures drop. On Tuesday night, John Reps, a 42-year-old encampment resident from St....
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
How a young girl with spina bifida made medical history...before birth
MINNEAPOLIS — October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month, which means it's a great time to celebrate the extraordinary story of Stella Baty. Stella made Minnesota medical history by becoming the first patient to receive a new kind of procedure to fix a serious birth defect. And it all happened...
Goth Castle Built In 1900 Up For Sale In Hudson, WI
It seems like strange and unique houses are all the rage these days, from a LEGO-themed house hitting the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin recently to an underground hobbit home in River Falls. Whether a trend or a coincidence, it seems cool homes are all the rage right now, including a...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0