ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Couple Goes For “Funny” In Their Halloween Yard Display

You have to hand it to these people for their creativity. Instead of the usual spooky graveyard displays, etc., this couple went for something completely original. What might this creative Halloween yard display be? Well, as reported on fox9.com, it's a comedy club called Numskullz with 29 skeletons, stage and a lot of very creative detail. There's even a skeleton checking I.D.'s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Arm amputated after harvesting accident

A hostage situation in Eden Prairie that led to the shooting of a 41-year-old woman ended with an arrest in Kenyon, thanks to the quick thinking of a local man and swift work by the local police department. The events surrounding this incredible story began in Eden Prairie at 2...
KENYON, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Goth Castle Built In 1900 Up For Sale In Hudson, WI

It seems like strange and unique houses are all the rage these days, from a LEGO-themed house hitting the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin recently to an underground hobbit home in River Falls. Whether a trend or a coincidence, it seems cool homes are all the rage right now, including a...
HUDSON, WI
KDHL AM 920

Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy