Related
scitechdaily.com

An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth

An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage

Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal

Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
News-Medical.net

New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria

Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
Phys.org

Scientists discover exotic quantum state at room temperature

For the first time, physicists have observed novel quantum effects in a topological insulator at room temperature. This breakthrough, published as the cover article of the October issue of Nature Materials, came when Princeton scientists explored a topological material based on the element bismuth. The scientists have used topological insulators...
Vice

Massive Space Structure May Have Been Left by Galactic ‘Intruder,’ Astronomers Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered an unexplained structure made of hydrogen gas that stretches for nearly two million light years near a famous group of interacting galaxies, according to a new study. The strange gas trail may have been...
News-Medical.net

Study finds that ACE-2 is not biochemically required for SARS-CoV2 membrane fusion

A study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server tested the hypothesis that the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptor of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not only an attachment factor in viral infection but also plays a role in activating the viral spike protein to facilitate membrane fusion.
TEXAS STATE
News-Medical.net

People with COVID-19 infection are at increased risk of cardiovascular problems and mortality

COVID-19 infection is linked to a subsequent heightened risk of poor cardiovascular health and death, particularly among those whose infection is severe requiring hospital admission, finds a large UK Biobank study, published online in the journal Heart. The risk, which is independent of known contributory factors, is greatest within the...
msn.com

A Toxin That Makes Humans and Pigs Sick Has Been Found in a Mars Meteorite, Potentially Solving a Century Old Mystery

There's a never-ending quest on Earth to find signs of life on Mars. The planet has been a source of hope that humans can one day inhabit the environment safely. So when the Mars meteorite, Lafayette, came shooting down to Earth almost 100 years ago, there was hope it could reveal something about the red planet. Instead, new research has been able to potentially solve a very different mystery.
ILLINOIS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Catastrophically Fast: Basaltic Magma Chambers Grow Far Faster Than Expected

A new study makes an unexpected discovery. Geologists from Wits University in Johannesburg (Professor Rais Latypov and Dr. Sofya Chistyakova) were part of an international team of researchers who have unexpectedly discovered that basaltic magma chambers can grow incredibly quickly — in months to years — making these chambers remarkable intrusive equivalents of caldera-forming eruptions connected with the Large Igneous Provinces. The groundbreaking study was recently published in the journal Science Advances.
News-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibodies generated from COVID-19-recovered individuals shed light on the molecular basis of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant immune evasion

In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers reported three human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) generated from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-recovered individuals during the initial wave of the pandemic in India. Background. The continual emergence of immune evasive and more transmissible severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)...
Interesting Engineering

In a world first, researchers combine two of the 'spookiest' features of quantum mechanics

Future quantum sensors will be able to provide more precise navigation, explore for needed natural resources, more precisely determine fundamental constants, look more precisely for dark matter, or maybe someday discover gravitational waves thanks to a team of researchers led by Fellow James K. Thompson from the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics (JILA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
CALIFORNIA STATE

