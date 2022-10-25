ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man accused of burglary, theft of women’s garments

CASPER, Wyo. — A transient Casper man is charged with two sexually motivated burglaries after police say they found various women’s garments among his possessions. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was previously convicted of a thrift store burglary in 2015, according to a police affidavit. In that instance, Branstetter defaced numerous items, including mannequins, and scrawled vulgar and sexually explicit messages in lipstick.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

CASPER, Wyo. —​ On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17–20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft

They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/17/22–10/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Mike Ogden provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business

On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year

Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In

And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
CASPER, WY

