Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper man accused of burglary, theft of women’s garments
CASPER, Wyo. — A transient Casper man is charged with two sexually motivated burglaries after police say they found various women’s garments among his possessions. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was previously convicted of a thrift store burglary in 2015, according to a police affidavit. In that instance, Branstetter defaced numerous items, including mannequins, and scrawled vulgar and sexually explicit messages in lipstick.
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17–20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft
They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
Scammers now posing as Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, claiming ‘urgent information’
CASPER, Wyo. — Phone scammers are now posing as Natrona County Sheriff’s Office officials in a new volley of intimidation tactics, according to an agency release Wednesday. “We have received several calls today from vigilant citizens stating that scammers are spoofing our NCSO phone number (307-235-9282) and are...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/17/22–10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Mike Ogden provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
Casper woman charged with felonies after allegedly attacking boyfriend with knife, aluminum bat
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Casper woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly slashing at her boyfriend with a kitchen knife and striking him with a small aluminum bat. Crystal Dresser appeared in circuit court last Monday, Oct. 17, on two counts of felony assault, as well as...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/19/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business
On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
Florida man pleads guilty illegal transport of minor to minor to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo — A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in March...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Five crashes reported in one hour Monday on icy I-25 in Casper; Highway Patrol says bridges freeze faster
CASPER, Wyo. — With slick and hazardous winter driving bearing down, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that bridges and other elevated roadways tend to freeze over first. “This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated,” the WHP said in a release on Thursday. “This is...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
Angela Emery planning to retire after 24 years directing Platte River Trails Trust
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Platte River Trails Trust announced that its longtime executive director is planning to retire. Angela Emery will officially retire from the director position on March 31, 2023, Platte River Trails Trust said. “Angela has been the face of our trail system for nearly...
Feds Arrest Casper Convicted Felon For Illegally Possessing Firearms
Federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday arrested a Casper man for being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun and other firearms, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 38, was taken into custody based on a warrant requested by the U.S. Bureau...
Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In
And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
