High levels of lead in children’s blood leaves mother shocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of children across Memphis are exposed to lead poisoning every year.

As we mark National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, public health officials remind us lead exposure can cause serious damage to a child’s health.

“We could’ve died. My children could’ve died. They’re just only two and four,” said Denedra Levy, a mother of children exposed to lead.

Levy and her family moved into their new home at the beginning of January.

When she took her 2-and 4-year-old to the doctor for their annual check-up, she received disturbing news.

“They tested their blood for lead. Then they asked me if we live in a home or apartment, and I said house. And, they shortly said after that, they have been exposed to lead, which is extremely high,” said Levy-mother of seven

It’s a risk many Memphis families face.

According to a pediatrician at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, there are about 200,000 homes in Memphis that put children at risk for lead poisoning.

“Children are exposed to lead paint in their homes and water containing lead from pipes in the city. We want to prevent any damages from lead for children especially,” said Dr. Jason Yaun, a pediatrician at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

But, home isn’t the only place kids could be exposed.

Back in August, Germantown Municipal School district reported high levels of lead found in sinks at several of its schools.

In 2019, several Shelby County schools also reported high levels of lead.

Dr. Jason Yaun said low or high levels of lead can lead to developmental and behavioral issues in children.

“It can cause learning problems, and there is a large body of research that has linked lead exposure in elevated blood levels with aggressive and violent behavior in involvement in the criminal justice systems,” said Dr. Yaun.

Dr. Yuan said if you have any concerns about your child being exposed to lead, you should reach out to their pediatrician to test your child’s blood levels.

