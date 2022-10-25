ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

High levels of lead in children’s blood leaves mother shocked

By Cierra Jordan, FOX13memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OC2MQ_0imW2ClU00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of children across Memphis are exposed to lead poisoning every year.

As we mark National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, public health officials remind us lead exposure can cause serious damage to a child’s health.

“We could’ve died. My children could’ve died. They’re just only two and four,” said Denedra Levy, a mother of children exposed to lead.

Levy and her family moved into their new home at the beginning of January.

When she took her 2-and 4-year-old to the doctor for their annual check-up, she received disturbing news.

“They tested their blood for lead. Then they asked me if we live in a home or apartment, and I said house. And, they shortly said after that, they have been exposed to lead, which is extremely high,” said Levy-mother of seven

It’s a risk many Memphis families face.

According to a pediatrician at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, there are about 200,000 homes in Memphis that put children at risk for lead poisoning.

“Children are exposed to lead paint in their homes and water containing lead from pipes in the city. We want to prevent any damages from lead for children especially,” said Dr. Jason Yaun, a pediatrician at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

But, home isn’t the only place kids could be exposed.

Back in August, Germantown Municipal School district reported high levels of lead found in sinks at several of its schools.

In 2019, several Shelby County schools also reported high levels of lead.

Dr. Jason Yaun said low or high levels of lead can lead to developmental and behavioral issues in children.

“It can cause learning problems, and there is a large body of research that has linked lead exposure in elevated blood levels with aggressive and violent behavior in involvement in the criminal justice systems,” said Dr. Yaun.

Dr. Yuan said if you have any concerns about your child being exposed to lead, you should reach out to their pediatrician to test your child’s blood levels.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Chase Robin
2d ago

it's in Memphis water and foods...that's why these young kids are going insane because lead affects your thinking capabilities!!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

No ICU beds open at Le Bonheur amid RSV and flu cases

A surge of viruses is leaving healthcare workers at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital scrambling to free up beds and find space for patients. As of Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say zero beds were available in the intensive care unit (ICU). A majority of patients who have filled the ICU...
WREG

Nurse’s experience raises safety concerns at Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Employees at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital have some serious concerns after one employee’s experience heading home from work goes viral. It’s usually busy but one nurse at Le Bonheur said it was eerily quiet when she walked out of work Monday and into a terrifying situation.  “At three in the afternoon, there’s usually […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis apartment complex shooting leaves teen boy dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy is dead after he was shot at an apartment complex in Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 2335 Pendleton St. The boy was found dead inside an apartment. According to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman receives support from her church after surgeries

HERNANDO, Miss.– A woman in Hernando, Mississippi, is recovering from multiple eye surgeries, and her church family is there for support. WREG’s Tim Simpson met with Phyllis and her friends at Conger Park, where they gathered in support of their dear friend Mary Bledsoe. “Well, we’re here because of God for one. Two, Mary Bledsoe, […]
HERNANDO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

UTHSC needs people for new studies on blood pressure medications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is looking for participants for new studies on new blood pressure medications. “We’re beginning two new studies in hypertension. So, people with high blood pressure. And so we’re looking for people who would be interested in participating in these studies,” said Dr. William Cushman, professor and Medical Director for Research Clinics for the Department of Preventive Medicine at UTHSC.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents. Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is on high alert after a man continuously grabbed her while walking to her car after leaving the hospital. A police report filed with Memphis Police Department says the nurse was walking to her car Monday, along Poplar Avenue when she encountered a man who was standing on the crosswalk across the street from her.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County DA wants crime lab back in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to move a state crime lab back to Memphis and get more funding to address the city’s rape kit testing backlog. Mulroy and county Mayor Lee Harris are making the recommendations as the state legislature prepares to meet in Nashville.  Mulroy told us […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community mourns woman shot, killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Community members are left mourning the loss of another woman to gun violence in West Memphis two weeks after the death of a 19-year-old woman. 28-year-old Christian Hammock, a mother of four, was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and South Avalon. It has left loved […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
132K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy