Poplar Bluff, MO

KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

City leaders of Jackson want feedback on how to improve city

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
JACKSON, MO
KYTV

Oregon County, Mo., man dies in Wednesday morning crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Oregon County died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer. Investigators say 24-year-old Robert Widding was driving east on State Highway...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

kfmo.com

Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries

(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
IRONTON, MO
Kait 8

Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

KFVS12

Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
KFVS12

Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson’s annual Christmas parade will be Sunday, December 4. According to a release from Uptown Jackson, the theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”. It will be begin at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food...
JACKSON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

KFVS12

Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23. The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the...
DEXTER, MO
thunderboltradio.com

KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded near Bootheel

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake shook parts of the Heartland shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake registered 3.6 miles northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee. Early reports show at least 6 people felt the quake across the Mississippi River...
RIDGELY, TN
KFVS12

Minimum wage at SoutheastHEALTH raised to $15 per hour

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting at the end of October, wages for workers at SoutheastHEALTH are increasing. The hourly wage has been raised to $15 for full-time and part-time workers. The minimum wage in Missouri is $10.30. Included in this change are full-time and part-time workers at hospitals in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person in photos

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person in surveillance photos. If you know the identity of the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633 or private message the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

