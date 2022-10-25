Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
KFVS12
City leaders of Jackson want feedback on how to improve city
How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
KYTV
Oregon County, Mo., man dies in Wednesday morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Oregon County died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer. Investigators say 24-year-old Robert Widding was driving east on State Highway...
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
kfmo.com
Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries
(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
UPDATE: Southern Mo. teen found safe after reported missing
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenage boy reported missing out of Ripley County.
KFVS12
Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three adults accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in Caruthersville on Wednesday, October 27. Caruthersville said three vehicles were involved in stealing more than $700 worth of diesel from the BP gas station in town and driving off. Shortly...
Kait 8
Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning
We're joined by Grant Dade to talk about the much-needed rain that has come our way. Will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? | First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/28/22. How will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? We've got Grant Dade in studio to take your questions. You can watch our programming live at kfvs12.com/livestream.
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson’s annual Christmas parade will be Sunday, December 4. According to a release from Uptown Jackson, the theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”. It will be begin at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food...
westkentuckystar.com
2.7 quake felt near Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was detected Wednesday morning about 4 miles northeast of Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee. The quake occurred just before 8 am, and was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Several people checked in with law enforcement after feeling the quake, but no reports of damage were...
KFVS12
Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23. The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the...
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Lake County on Wednesday
A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Wednesday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.7 tremor was registered just after 8:00 in the morning. Reports said the center of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of just over six miles, and was located north...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near Bootheel
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake shook parts of the Heartland shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake registered 3.6 miles northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee. Early reports show at least 6 people felt the quake across the Mississippi River...
KFVS12
Minimum wage at SoutheastHEALTH raised to $15 per hour
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting at the end of October, wages for workers at SoutheastHEALTH are increasing. The hourly wage has been raised to $15 for full-time and part-time workers. The minimum wage in Missouri is $10.30. Included in this change are full-time and part-time workers at hospitals in...
kbsi23.com
Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person in photos
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person in surveillance photos. If you know the identity of the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633 or private message the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Hefner Furniture & Appliance doubles as a roadside attraction
ST. LOUIS — In today's 'Loyal to Local' segment, Malik takes us to a larger than life furniture store. We're talking five and a half acres of furniture and appliances, and that's not all!. Hefner Furniture & Appliance, has two separate locations in Poplar Bluff and Farmington. The family...
Comments / 1