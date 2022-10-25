Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
Bond set for Nestor Hernandez, accused of Methodist shooting. Could he post it?
DALLAS — A Dallas County magistrate set bond for Nestor Hernandez, the man accused of killing Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers inside Methodist Hospital. Hernandez's bond is set at $3 million: one million for the charge of aggavated assault against a public servant, and two million for the charge of capital murder of multiple persons.
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening. But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours. Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school. At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas. Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.
dallasexpress.com
Violent Crime Remains a Problem in Dallas
The City of Dallas approved a $4.75 billion budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, and one line item on that bill includes giving the Dallas Police Department (DPD) $611.9 million in funding, representing about 35.9% of the general fund. “Public safety needed to come first,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote...
WFAA
Dallas hospital shooting: Could suspect be released on bond?
A Dallas County judge said Nestor Hernandez is eligible for $3 million bond. WFAA's Sydney Persing went to find out the possibility he actually gets out.
fox4news.com
Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820. Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in...
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing-John Alfred James
Mr. James has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the above individual. On October 28, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, Mr. James was last seen in the 1900 block of Lanark Avenue. Mr. James is driving a black 2018 Chevy Trax (crossover SUV) with Texas tag LGM-8816. Mr. James may be in need of assistance. Mr. James is described as a 90-year-old black male, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He is 5, 08″, and 130 lbs and was last seen wearing colored pants and a t-shirt.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found
The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elderoaks Lane
On October 25, 2022, Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested for Capital Murder. This is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the homicide of Kerundra Green in June 2022. Update: July 22, 2022. On July 21, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 17-year-old for Capital Murder in the homicide...
keranews.org
Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Police still seek suspect in 2018 murder of Calvin Graves
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to re-visit a 2018 case that is a murder mystery. Police think road rage was behind the shooting of Calvin Graves, but have gotten no tips up to this point. Investigators said they've not found...
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
Garland police confirm identity of road rage shooting victim
Garland police have confirmed the identity of the victim who was killed Sunday night in an apparent road-rage attack on 635-LBJ. The victim has now been identified as Cesar Moreno-Pompa who was driving south
U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation
DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant
The Dallas County grand jury today returned a single-count indictment accusing 37-year old Portia Odufuwa of aggravated assault against a public servant for a shooting at Dallas Love Field
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.
