ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening.  But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours.  Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school.  At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas.  Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.   
ROWLETT, TX
dallasexpress.com

Violent Crime Remains a Problem in Dallas

The City of Dallas approved a $4.75 billion budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, and one line item on that bill includes giving the Dallas Police Department (DPD) $611.9 million in funding, representing about 35.9% of the general fund. “Public safety needed to come first,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing-John Alfred James

Mr. James has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the above individual. On October 28, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, Mr. James was last seen in the 1900 block of Lanark Avenue. Mr. James is driving a black 2018 Chevy Trax (crossover SUV) with Texas tag LGM-8816. Mr. James may be in need of assistance. Mr. James is described as a 90-year-old black male, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He is 5, 08″, and 130 lbs and was last seen wearing colored pants and a t-shirt.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found

The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elderoaks Lane

On October 25, 2022, Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested for Capital Murder. This is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the homicide of Kerundra Green in June 2022. Update: July 22, 2022. On July 21, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 17-year-old for Capital Murder in the homicide...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Police still seek suspect in 2018 murder of Calvin Graves

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to re-visit a 2018 case that is a murder mystery. Police think road rage was behind the shooting of Calvin Graves, but have gotten no tips up to this point. Investigators said they've not found...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
MyTexasDaily

U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation

DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy