DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) - A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual crash while in Upper Michigan with his wife. The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed on the Seney Stretch on Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down M-28 when a kayak and roof rack on another car came loose, and the roof rack pierced his windshield. Morgrette’s wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO