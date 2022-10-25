ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KFVS12

Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored during ceremony in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fallen Mo. State Highway Patrol troopers were...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Water levels rising on Mississippi River

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Mo. hunters took 8 black bears this season, MDC says

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters in the state harvested eight black bears during the 2022 season. In Missouri, the black bear season runs October 17-26. “We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27. He discussed economic development growth; his new Education First Plan; water systems improvements; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; grant funding to support victims of violent crime; and more. The governor...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Cougar sighting in Western Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cougar made its way through the Tri-States, according to Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The IDNR is currently monitoring a cougar reported in western Illinois in early October 2022. The cougar has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on multiple charges after he posted on social media saying he had been kidnapped. According to a Tuesday news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Cynthia Sparks came to the police station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her son as missing.
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
KFVS12

Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions

(KFVS) - Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), during extended dry periods, oil and tire residue builds up on roadways. When rain mixes with the residue it creates slick conditions.

