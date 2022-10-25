Read full article on original website
Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3
Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know
Water levels rising on Mississippi River
Mo. hunters took 8 black bears this season, MDC says
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters in the state harvested eight black bears during the 2022 season. In Missouri, the black bear season runs October 17-26. “We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns...
Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers honored at ceremony in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were honored at a ceremony in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, October 25. The morning service at the Fellowship General Baptist Church served as a dedication for a new memorial at the Troop E Headquarters. The memorial is a tribute...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27. He discussed economic development growth; his new Education First Plan; water systems improvements; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; grant funding to support victims of violent crime; and more. The governor...
Illinois AG candidates debate over SAFE-T Act changes, COVID-19 executive orders
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The two mainstream candidates for Illinois Attorney General appeared in their first and only televised forum Tuesday night, in Chicago. Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Tom DeVore have attacked each other’s campaigns for several months on social media as well as during press conferences.
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
QUINCY (WGEM) - A cougar made its way through the Tri-States, according to Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The IDNR is currently monitoring a cougar reported in western Illinois in early October 2022. The cougar has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game...
Police to provide new details in death investigation of child found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police confirmed more information will be released in its investigation into a 5-year-old child found dead inside of a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP Sellersburg said the new details would be provided on Wednesday morning at...
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man on multiple charges after he posted on social media saying he had been kidnapped. According to a Tuesday news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Cynthia Sparks came to the police station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her son as missing.
Much needed rain could create hazardous driving conditions
(KFVS) - Rainfall on Tuesday is a welcome sight for many because of the ongoing drought, but the brief relief could create hazardous driving conditions. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), during extended dry periods, oil and tire residue builds up on roadways. When rain mixes with the residue it creates slick conditions.
